GENERATIONS: Bemidji's Loop the Lake Festival is truly a community event

Bemidji has many annual community events from the Dragon Boat Festival to the Blue Ox Marathon and Night We Light, but there’s something about Loop the Lake that combines the best of the best.

062823.C.BP.GENERATIONS Mark.jpg
Loop the Lake Festival volunteer Mark Morrissey works on a bicycle at a repair station on June 17, 2023, at Diamond Point Park.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Sue Bruns, Special to the Pioneer
Today at 7:50 AM

When Loop the Lake started back in 2014, I was eager to join a family-oriented fun ride around the lake, hoping it would become an annual event. Gary and I have participated almost every year and have appreciated how well-organized it is.

A few years ago, I decided to get involved as a volunteer, but I didn’t want to give up the ride. Donna Palivec, volunteer coordinator, obliged, scheduling me for the early morning shift, which allowed me to get in on a later start and enjoy both aspects of the event.

This year I was assigned to serve breakfast items. Although I didn’t know anyone I was working with, it didn’t take long to exchange names and jump into our tasks together.

When riders started coming by to pick up bananas, bagels or coffee, the area was filled with positive energy and a constant flow of thank you’s from the participants — kids and adults alike. The kids occasionally needed a reminder, but hearing a parent teaching common courtesy was, in itself, pleasant.

I realized that, much as I loved to be a part of the ride, volunteering was just as much fun. It got me thinking about the sense of community I was experiencing. In a world where the focus is all too often on disharmony and division, my June 17 was an escape as well as a reminder of how much there is to appreciate and celebrate in our community.

062823.C.BP.GENERATIONS Check in.jpg
Bicyclists check in at the registration area ahead of Bemidji's Loop the Lake Festival on June 17, 2023, at South Shore Park.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji has several annual community events from Polar Plunge to Dragon Boat Festival, Blue Ox Marathon and Night We Light, but there’s something about Loop the Lake that combines the best of the best.

The organizational skills and leadership of Mur Gilman, Donna Palivec and the committee that works throughout the year to get things in order, generous local sponsors who provide food and safety and an army of volunteers — many of whom have worked the event every year since it started.

donna2019.jpg
Donna Palivec, right, is just one of many volunteers who works throughout the year to get things in order for Bemidji's annual Loop the Lake Festival.
Courtesy / Monte Draper

Other events involve fundraising, are competitive or appeal to specialized groups, but Bemidji’s Loop the Lake is a family-oriented, non-competitive physical activity with the lake at the center, surrounded by fresh air, music, food, fun and camaraderie among community members and visitors of all ages.

As one volunteer commented: “I'm all for races and fundraisers, but I like that this is neither. It's refreshing, or organic or something. I'm not quite sure. It's just ... fun!”

Keeping tradition alive

The first Loop the Lake was held in 2014, shortly after Bemidji had been designated as a bike-friendly city by the League of American Bicyclists. Gilman and Palivec organized a committee of about 25 planners and met regularly for months. That first event surpassed its expected participation of 250 riders by about a hundred. Bemidji was ready for this festival.

The event continued to grow each year until COVID-19 caused it to be canceled in 2020. In 2021, with the pandemic still affecting events all across the country, a virtual Loop the Lake was held.

Some 266 riders registered and rode that year to keep traditions going, but the sense of community was missing. Last year the traditional ride resumed, volunteers returned, almost a thousand riders registered, sponsors jumped back on board, and things started to feel more normal.

With the leadership of Gilman and Palivec, this year marked the ninth annual ride. Every year, Palivec thanks each volunteer personally. The organization committee seeks feedback from the volunteers, weighs their suggestions, and adjusts accordingly for the next year’s event.

Mur 2023.jpeg
Volunteers like Muriel Gilman, right, help bring Loop the Lake to life in a variety of ways, from organization and planning to working the day of the event.
Courtesy / Monte Draper

Much of the feedback includes a thank you back, like “I really had fun volunteering. Sign me up for next year!” or “Everyone was so kind and energetic — volunteers and participants!” or "We have developed many friends through this event. I would not miss it as it is so enjoyable (even in bad weather). Thanks for all that you do to keep this event going,” or just “Thank YOU!”

What drives Donna and Mur to keep the tradition going?

“As an exercise physiologist, I value physical activity and how it can improve one’s health,” Mur says. “I love that people look forward to riding. They plan for it, and it keeps them riding so they can complete the 17 miles.”

Watching the signs of accomplishment as bikers cross the finish line gives her a lot of satisfaction — “Enough to want to do this year after year!” She also thinks about the many events that she has participated in and sees this as her way to give back.

Watching riders celebrate when they cross the finish line gives Donna satisfaction, too. “I am motivated by success,” she says. “When you work hard at something and you see positive results, and someone tells you that you are doing a good job, you want to keep doing it.  I am an organizer and my work with Loop the Lake Festival fits me."

This year 98 volunteers worked to make the day special for 901 riders. What a ratio: 98/901! Tasks were well-defined and communicated, and volunteers shared “ownership” of a job well done. The planning committee provided special volunteer T-shirts in appreciation.

“We’ve stayed true to our principles and goal to celebrate bicycling and Bemidji. We could not have a successful event without our sponsors, volunteers and participants who want to be a part of Loop the Lake Festival! We have developed a family of volunteers for the event,” Donna says. “Our volunteers really appreciate it when a participant thanks them for being a volunteer, and we get a lot of those 'thank you's.'

Riders and volunteer with sign - 2023.jpeg
Volunteers are what makes Bemidji's annual Loop the Lake Festival a reality as they help in so many ways.
Courtesy / Monte Draper

Participants and volunteers know a well-organized event when they see one, and appreciation is shared with Donna and Mur, too.
“You guys do such a terrific job organizing the event that it goes so smoothly,” one volunteer said.
And another summed it up nicely: “Because of your leadership and organization, it was a pleasure for us to be a part of setting things up. Thank you for what you do to make Loop the Lake an event that so many people and families look forward to each year. The numbers of volunteers and participants reflect how well your work is appreciated.”

    
      

            

                
                
                    
                        
                            

  
    
    

        
            

