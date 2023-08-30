Generations: Back-to-school anticipation impacts expectations

Recently I watched my daughter interact with her 2-and-a-half-year-old son before leaving the house.

“We’re going on an adventure, Chet,” she told him, and then explained what the adventure was. It might be a walk through the neighborhood, a visit to the doctor, a trip to the library to get new books or playtime at the park. Regardless, there were expectations and she spelled them out before they left the house. On the way, there was anticipation.

Any ordinary outing can be an adventure.

Later that day I took Chet for a walk in the neighborhood — our grandma/grandson adventure. I wasn’t sure what we would find. The last time we made this loop, we saw big machines — a Bobcat, a dump truck, a front-end loader and several riding lawnmowers. Maybe we would see big machines today or maybe something we weren’t expecting to find.

As it turned out, the older neighbor kids were out cruising in their parents’ golf carts. A few riding lawnmowers were still cutting grass. Some of the drivers recognized Chet and waved.

Then we walked along a quiet street with no houses. We saw lots of grasshoppers popping up out of the tall grass and we saw milkweeds. Maybe there would be caterpillars.

We anticipated that there might be.

We stopped at every clump of milkweed, looked for chewed leaves and turned some over to inspect the underside. Three times, we found caterpillars. Each time, Chet was excited, and he could hardly wait to get to the next milkweed to check for more.

Sue Bruns and her grandson Chet discovered several monarch caterpillars on milkweed plants while out on a walk. Courtesy / Sue Bruns

Influenced by anticipation

As summer winds down, teachers head back to school to prepare their classrooms, attend meetings and workshops and get ready to welcome students back to school.

There is energy, some nervousness — maybe even anxiety, especially for students and teachers entering into a new phase of education. The first day of kindergarten, the first day in a new school, the first day of teaching. Every school year is new to every student and to every teacher. And the anticipation we bring to school (or work or life in general) influences what our experience will be.

A dictionary definition of “anticipation” includes synonyms like “expectation” and “prediction,” and sometimes even “premonition.” Singer/songwriter Carly Simon wrote “Anticipation,” the title song of her 1971 album, emphasizing the concept of waiting as a component of anticipating what is to come.

Waiting tests our patience, but intensifies the anticipation. Heinz ketchup capitalized on the concept of waiting for something good (and on Simon’s song), emphasizing that their ketchup is thick, slow to work its way out of the bottle, but every bit worth the wait.

The way we think about what is to come has an impact on the way we experience it. Although there are no guarantees that going into a situation with positive expectations will make the experience rewarding or fun, having a mindset of what is about to happen can affect the outcome.

Educational psychologists and researchers know how important anticipation and expectations are. Madeline Hunter (1916-1994), an American psychologist and educator, studied learning, teachers and effective instruction. As she observed classroom teachers, she identified elements of effective instruction. Her model for teaching and learning has provided guidelines for thousands of instructors.

Parents walk with their children into Horace May Elementary on Sept. 6, 2022, for the first day of school. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

More recent research confirms and builds on what Hunter discovered. One of her seven components is anticipation. She referred to it as an “anticipatory set.” In its most basic application, it is simply letting students know what they’re going to learn about. More recent researchers value this concept, emphasizing that, if you tell kids what they’re going to learn, set expectations and stimulate their interest, more learning happens than if you do not do these simple things.

In 20 years of observing and evaluating teachers and student teachers, I noted that almost every teacher had a list on the board as to what the students would be doing that day. The list set expectations but often didn’t clearly state the most important thing. I encouraged them to add what research tells us can have a huge impact: Write down what they will learn today.

Clarifying the learning objective from the start is a simple thing to do. Communicating it clearly is essential and necessary for maximum learning.

We are all teachers, whether we realize it or not. I often observe parents and their children in public places. Some set expectations so clearly that their chances of seeing appropriate behaviors and watching their children discover and learn are very good.

As a former teacher — and now a grandmother — I value education and the role teachers of all kinds play in children’s lives.

I know that parents’ expectations for a child’s school experience can have a dramatic effect on the child’s attitude and learning. Not all parents had positive experiences in school, and what they communicate to their children can transfer their own anxiety or negativity.

Our job as parents, grandparents and educators is to set realistic and positive expectations and to build anticipation to help all children learn.

We can all do this every time we interact with a child.