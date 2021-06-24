ROCHESTER, Minn. — We eat or we die. Yet food is so much more.

For David Page, the former executive producer and creator of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," food is an invitation for storytelling. There is a lot to tell. From pizza and burgers to bagels, chicken wings and sushi, each has its own origin story.

What makes certain foods American? Or at least appropriated as American cuisines? Taste is key, but it is not the only factor in creating a breakout restaurant chain or famous rib shack.

In his new book, "Food Americana," Page describes the winding journey once-obscure cultural dishes and foods have taken to become a regular feature of America's menu.

It's a story about chefs, visionaries and risk-takers; the evolution of food; and how marketing and TV, technology and social media have shaped the American palate. Why have certain foods achieved breakout status and others haven't?

Q: If you were given just one choice, which state or region of the county would you live in based on their food?

Charleston, S.C. The colonial cuisine of South Carolina is simply remarkable. The combination of seafood and low-country grains creates a cuisine I can eat any day. The second answer would be New Orleans.

Q: What do you think of Minnesota cuisine?

You did invent the Juicy Lucy, which is of interest. Is there a native cuisine that knocks my socks off? No. Are there a significant number of good or even adventurous restaurants in Minnesota? Absolutely.

Q: One constant in your life is your love of food. But not just food itself, but its cultural, historical and the ethnic aspects. What fascinates you about food?

Over the years, beyond enjoying the eating of it and paying the waistline price, I have come to see food as a real gateway into cultures. I was in (Europe working for NBC) when I really started to look at food as a mirror into the soul of a culture.

I became intrigued by the different food ways that grew up in different places, often very close to each other. They could be so different, depending upon the history of the places, its economic history, its agriculture history, how much the culture was influenced by levels of poverty. It just fascinated me.

Q: One thing that struck me about your book was the absence of snobbery. Food is often used to distinguish between groups of people. But you seem to validate every food experience. Even fast-food restaurants, like Taco Bell, are given their due in terms of popularizing certain foods.

Food can be a wonderful thing to enjoy and explore. Or it can be used to define one's knowledge and social standing. Being a foodie can make you hip or cool. And there's far too much of that going around. And as you know from my book, I don't think anything is inauthentic to itself.

Taco Bell is interesting. It was Taco Bell that opened the door to the spread of Mexican food across America. Even Taco Bell doesn't claim their food is Mexican. They claim it's an homage to it. In Iowa, in the early 1960s, there was no Mexican food. It became a kind of gateway drug. So Taco Bell was important.

Q: Growing up, I often recalled America being called a "melting pot" of peoples. That doesn't seem to be true as much anymore. But your book emphasizes how the country is made up of a melting pot of cuisines and foods.

The fact of the matter is, at a time when many Americans are saying "No, thank you," to immigration, despite the fact that their ancestors most likely immigrated here, we continue to exist on a diet brought to us mostly by immigrants. We are clearly a culinary melting pot.

In the book, I make a distinction between foods that we embrace and foods we sample. The food I chose to include in the book are those that have become so ubiquitous, so available, so consumed in the U.S. that they have become part of an American cuisine.

There are many other immigrant food ways that haven't achieved that level of ubiquity, and yet are still popular. Thai food, in my view, hasn't broken through to be part of an American cuisine, though it is popular in some places. The same with Vietnamese food. Peruvian food is fantastic, but it has not achieved and, I'm guessing, never will achieve, the kind of momentum that makes it widespread.

Q: It was interesting to read how Hollywood and movies can spark interest and popularize certain foods. For example, the miniseries "Shogun," starring Richard Chamberlain, helped popularize sushi in the 1980s.

Cultural factors play a large part in whether or not a food is going to become popular. Shogun had a lot to do with people trying sushi, as did other factors. In the '70s, the U.S. government put out a report on dietary health, imploring Americans to eat more seafood. Hollywood stars, who often create trends, had latched on to sushi.

Q: Any last word of advice?

The pandemic kicked the stuffing out of small, independent restaurants. Patronize them. Keep them alive, please.