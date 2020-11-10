.Julie Domaille is well known around in Rochester, Minn., for her incredible expertise in decorating cookies. Whatever the occasion or the reason, what she does goes way beyond what most can do. The cookie is her canvas, her medium frostings of all sorts.

In fact, when the Rochester baker recently said she was a finalist on Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge," the news came as no surprise. In years past, thousands of bakers have applied to be a part of this event. To be considered, hopefuls must have an Instagram account.

Domaille has had an account for some time, and her work was noticed by Food Network "scouts" looking for the best bakers.

Her selection inspired the animated short video below.

Read the story that inspired this Quirky Tales animation.

About Quirky Tales

A digital animation collaboration between Forum Communications Co. and award-winning motion design artist Richard Borge.

Borge grew up in Fargo, N.D., attended college in Moorhead, Minn., and Tucson, Ariz., and now lives and works in New York City, where he works on editorial and corporate advertising projects, covering both illustration and motion design components.

The animations are published on more than 20 Forum Communications' websites. Watch all of the Quirky Tales animations inspired by local journalism.

