ST. PAUL -- The best onion rings in America? According to a Washington Post food critic, they were in Worthington, Minn.

The man who made the batter-fried circles, Larry Lang, is the subject of the documentary “The Ringmaster,” which was screened at last year’s Twin Cities Film Festival and will be available on demand starting Oct. 6.

Lang is a Worthington native and operated Michael’s Restaurant. The secret recipe for the tasty onion rings can be traced back as far as 1949, created by Larry’s father, Michael.

“The Ringmaster” was made by Zachary Capp, a Las Vegas-based producer with roots in Minnesota. Co-directed by Molly Dworsky, a Minnesota native, and Dave Newberg, “Ringmaster” tells the story of Capp, both a filmmaker and a character, trying to vault the Lang family’s onion rings to world fame.

Twin Cities Film Fest described the movie: “An aging chef from Minnesota has his life turned upside down when a relentless filmmaker from Las Vegas tries to make the chef’s onion rings world famous.”

The majority of the movie was shot in Minnesota.

For info, go to theringmaster.com.



