ST. PAUL — The Minnesota State Fair’s drive-through “parade” was so successful that the organization has decided to do it again for two weekends in October.

But in order to give everyone a chance to get tickets, the fair is holding a lottery this time. The first parade sold out in a matter of a few hours, and many eager fans were left disappointed by a crashing website.

If you want to go to the second event, which will be Oct. 1-4 and Oct. 8-11, you have to register for the ticket lottery by noon on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Participating food vendors include: Turkey to Go, Fresh French Fries, Mouth Trap Cheese Curds, Que Viet, Sweets & Treats, Pronto Pups, Tom Thumb Donuts, West Indies Soul Food, Minneapple Pie, Hansen’s Foot Long Hot Dogs & Corn Dogs, Butcher Boys/Pitchfork Sausage, Cheese On-A-Stick and Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade, Giggles’ Campfire Grill, El Sol Mexican Foods, The Hangar, and Sweet Martha’s Cookie Jar.

Offerings will be slightly different from at the first parade, with vendors giving a nod to fall with items like a brie and cranberry topping option on Turkey to Go sandwiches, Polish sausages and sauerkraut at Butcher Boys/Pitchfork Sausage, pumpkin spice funnel cakes and hot apple cider at the Hanger and deep-fried pumpkin and apple pies with cinnamon ice cream at Minneapple Pie, a new vendor for the fall parade.

Food vendors will be located along a 1.5-mile route through the fairgrounds. All food is ordered from and delivered to the vehicle window. The Fair says guests should plan for about a two-hour experience.

To register for the random electronic ticket lottery, go to https://event.etix.com/ticket/p/2259375.

All who register will receive an email by 8 a.m. Sept. 21 that will notify them that they either have been selected for the opportunity to purchase a ticket or they have been placed on a waiting list. Registering for the lottery does not guarantee an opportunity to purchase a ticket, and no payment is required at the time of registration. Only one registration will be accepted per person.

Tickets cost $20 per vehicle and benefit the Minnesota State Fair. If you donate to the Minnesota State Fair Foundation Friends of the Fair at the Red Ribbon level, which is $100, you will have the opportunity to buy a ticket Sept. 17, before the lottery process begins. The link to donate is here: msffoundation.org/ways-to-give/memberships/friends-of-the-fair/.