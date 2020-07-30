I adore s’mores. I can’t even find a verb that adequately expresses my love for them. Maybe I as’more them?

All I know is that I have trouble limiting myself to just one of the gooey, chocolaty, crispy and most American of campfire treats.

Apparently, no one really knows who invented this backyard classic. Multiple online food sites attribute the first published recipe for “Some mores” to a 1927 publication titled “Tramping and Trailing with the Girl Scouts.” But others point out that the Campfire Marshmallow Co. came out with a recipe for a “Marshmallow Sandwich” years before that.

I guess this snack is just like Cher. No one really knows how or when she was really created, but she’s here — and she’s glorious.

If there’s ever been a summer to celebrate s’mores, it’s this one. COVID-weary folks have resorted to the one basic thing that allows socialization without huddling together in closed areas: firepits.

I’ve also noticed a few s’mores “hacks” to make one of the world’s most effortless recipes even easier, like milk chocolate-stuffed marshmallows. Even so, I prefer the classic toasted marshmallow, hot enough to melt the Hershey bar and sandwiched between two crisp cinnamon graham crackers.

Truth be told, my idea of a perfectly toasted marshmallow is a charred one: black as charcoal on the outside and delicious molten lava inside. My friend Robin can spend five minutes roasting one marshmallow, turning it ever so slightly so that every square inch is toasted the color of a camel’s coat.

But my ADHD brain doesn’t have the patience for that. Besides, I like that slightly bitter char set against the backdrop of sweetness.

So bring me my flamethrower, Jeeves.

Also, if you’re hankering for a s’more and don’t want to go through the whole campfire thing, use your air fryer. You’ll get a perfectly toasted yet delightfully melty result.

Although air fryers vary in temperature, I placed mine inside the Power Airfryer Oven at 400 degrees for 5 minutes, checking frequently. Just place the marshmallow on the bottom graham cracker atop a double-folded square of aluminum foil, which acts as a mini tray. Immediately top with chocolate, so it will melt, and the other cracker.

You also can enjoy “indoor s’mores” by trying out this delicious s’mores cookie recipe, which comes from my favorite cooking site, www.averiecooks.com. Averie cross-references her recipes with other s’mores recipes, so you’ll find an amazing buffet of s’mores delights on her site.

This recipe is basically a chunky chocolate chip cookie amped up with graham crackers and mini marshmallows. If you’re feeling creative, you might stir in some nuts and broken pretzels for extra texture — and maybe some campfire ash for authenticity. (Haha. Kidding.)

Be sure to refrigerate the dough and take out the cookies exactly at eight minutes, or you won’t get ooey-gooey cookies.

S’mores Cookies

Adapted from Averiecooks.com

Ingredients:

3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened

3/4 cup brown sugar, packed

1/4 cup granulated sugar (Tammy note: I was worried these would be overly sweet, so I subtracted 2 tablespoons sugar from this)

1 large egg

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 3/4 cups flour

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1 teaspoon baking soda

Pinch of salt, optional

1 cup coarsely chopped graham crackers

1 bag semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 1/4 cups Jet-Puffed Marshmallow Bits (Tammy note: I couldn’t find these, so chopped up a few leftover Stuffed Puffs chocolate-stuffed marshmallows, or you could use mini marshmallows)

Directions:

With stand mixer, combine butter, sugars, egg and vanilla, and beat on medium-high speed until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes (or use a hand mixer and beat for 7 minutes).

Stop, scrape sides of the bowl and add the flour, cornstarch, baking soda and salt; mix until just combined.

Add graham crackers, chocolate chips and marshmallows, and beat 1 minute to incorporate, or fold in by hand.

Using 2-inch cookie scoop, form heaping 2-tablespoon mounds (Tammy note: I made mine a bit smaller). Place mounds on a large plate, flatten slightly with your palm, cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or up to 5 days, before baking. Do not bake with warm dough because cookies will spread and bake flatter.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Remove cookies at least 15 minutes before baking. Place mounds on baking sheet, spaced at least 2 inches apart.

Bake for 8 minutes, or until edges have set and tops are just beginning to set — even if slightly undercooked, pale and glossy in the center. Allow cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before removing.

Readers can reach columnist Tammy Swift at tswiftsletten@gmail.com.