DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — This year marks the 80th anniversary of nachos. Or it might be 2023. Nacho scholars are divided on the issue, it seems.

But I wanted to go out for nachos, and three years is too long to wait. So I opted to accept, for the time being, the 1940 version of the story, and I went to Zorbaz in Detroit Lakes.

As a side note, however much some food writers would like to rob Mexico of the nacho, they are, in fact, a Mexican food invented by Ignacio Anaya, whose first name was familiarized with the name "El Nacho" as it frequently is in Mexico.

Zorbaz has good nachos but, in addition to that, they are a pretty good barometer when it comes to what’s happening in lakes country as far as dining out is concerned. Since they first opened in 1969 — yes, last year was the 50th anniversary of Zorbaz — people have come to the restaurant to experience the lake culture of Minnesota.

For a lot of people, it was their only access to lake life. For others, they just went from the lake where they were living for the summer to the, well, lake.

Zorbaz is named after Zorba the Greek who, as far as we know, is connected to nachos in no meaningful way. Neither is he connected to pizza, the other mainstay of the Zorbaz menu.

And 2020 is, by the way, the 1,023rd anniversary of the word "pizza." Once again, as much as some food writers would like to rob Italy of the pizza, the first reference to this word shows up in Italy.

In any case, the reason that people at the lakes like to go to Zorbaz, or most any lakeside diner in lakes country, is because they can. And if they don’t want to go to Zorbaz, they can go to Long Bridge, Hub 41, The Fireside or any one of dozens of lakeside places stretched across dozens of lakes in this part of Minnesota.

As of now, Minnesota restaurants can open under some restrictions as to how many people can go in, where they can sit, how long they can sit there, how close they can sit to each other and, in some cases, whether or not they can even show their faces. But not who can go in.

And the eerie emptiness of places like Zorbaz on a regular warm, sunny summer day in lakes country, in spite of no laws that prevent the place from being absolutely crammed with people enjoying nachos, ice tea and each other, reminds us that there was a time, not long ago, when "who" mattered much more than how close or how many or how long. And it mattered as a point of law.

And matters, still, today for far too many people for way too many stupid reasons. Between 1936 and 1966, Victor Hugo Green published "The Negro Motorist Green Book," which listed restaurants where black people could eat without being kicked out, harassed or ignored on a road trip across this great county. It was published for two years after the Civil Rights Act was signed, and I know people who kept a tattered and well-worn copy of the last issue in their glove compartments for decades after.

It makes you wonder a little about the greatness of the country but, more importantly, it makes you wonder a bit about eating out. Restaurants used to be one of the places where the color of your skin was made painfully obvious. And in a place where nothing could seemingly matter less.

But to some, it matters a great deal. To others, it matters more whether the nachos are authentic, the pizza truly Neapolitan, or the cuisine comes from where people think it comes from.

It’s true, though. Where a food comes from says something about the food and the people who have traditionally made it. It matters.

But that we ought to be able to eat it together, without fear and without worry, wherever it comes from and whoever we sit with, ought to matter much much more.

Eric Daeuber is an instructor at Minnesota State Community and Technical College. Readers can reach him at food@daeuber.com.