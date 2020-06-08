We eat a lot of fresh fruit in our family, and over the past few months I have taken to buying the large containers of kiwifruit instead of single pieces.

Kiwi has a great shelf life and can last from one to four weeks in the refrigerator, which makes this fruit ideal for pandemic life. Recently, this abundance of kiwi inspired Tony to create a new salsa on a night when mahi-mahi was our main course.

Using ingredients we already had on hand, he whipped up this beautiful and brightly Kiwi ‘Cado Salsa, which features kiwi, avocado, yellow bell pepper, green onions and jalapeno.

Kiwifruit is high in vitamin C, antioxidants, potassium and fiber, and boasts a sweetly sour, tropical flavor with notes of strawberry, banana and pineapple.

Its soft, bright green flesh is speckled with small, dark, edible seeds which provide contrast in both color and texture.

Avocado’s mellow, creamy profile pairs well with the tart and tangy kiwifruit, and these two ingredients form the base of this fruity salsa, with the yellow pepper, green onions and jalapeno in supporting roles to create a lovely, green and gold spring and summer salsa.

These five ingredients are tossed with extra-virgin olive oil, fresh lime juice, ground cumin and salt and pepper to create a simple, yet delicious, salsa that is vibrant in both flavor and appearance.

Kiwi ‘Cado Salsa is the perfect accompaniment for fish and chicken dishes, and it’s sturdy enough to hold up well as a dipping salsa with tortilla chips.

Tony used a serrated tomato knife to remove the peel from the kiwi, and a sharp paring knife will also work well. To cut the fruit, you should first cut each end off so that the kiwi can stand up straight. Next, starting at the top, place the knife between the brown peel and the green flesh and gently cut down so that the knife follows the curve of the fruit. Continue this around the entire kiwi, then cut in half lengthwise before dicing.

To ensure a pleasing appearance and diversity of flavor in every bite, use the diced kiwi as your guide to cut the yellow pepper and avocado to a similar size, then thinly slice the green onions and chop the jalapeno according to your taste.

This recipe yields about 4 cups of salsa, and leftovers can be refrigerated for about two days before the ingredients begin to break down. To keep the avocado from discoloring during refrigeration, add another tablespoon of lime juice and place a layer of plastic directly on the surface of the salsa to keep the air out.

Simple, beautiful and full of flavor, this Kiwi ‘Cado salsa is a terrific way to brighten up simple proteins like fish and chicken or liven up your chips and dip routine. Enjoy.

Kiwi ‘Cado Salsa

Makes: About 4 cups

Ingredients:

4 kiwi, peeled and small diced

1 avocado, pitted and small diced

½ yellow bell pepper, small diced

2 green onions, green and white parts, thinly sliced

1 jalapeno, seeded and chopped (about 1 ½ tablespoons)

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

Place the kiwi, avocado, bell pepper, onions and jalapeno in a medium bowl. Drizzle the lime juice and olive oil over the mixture, then add the cumin, salt and pepper and gently toss to combine. Taste and add more lime juice and seasonings as desired. Serve immediately over fish or chicken, or as a dipping salsa with tortilla chips.

Leftovers will keep in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. When storing in the fridge, cover the salsa’s surface with plastic wrap to keep air from discoloring the avocado.

Sarah’s Tips:

For leftovers, before refrigerating, add another tablespoon of lime juice and toss until combined to prevent the avocado from discoloring.

For even more flavor, add 1 to 2 tablespoons of freshly chopped cilantro.

Recipe Time Capsule:

This week in...

Recipes can be found with the article at InForum.com.

“Home with the Lost Italian” is a weekly column written by Sarah Nasello featuring recipes by her husband, Tony Nasello. The couple owned Sarello’s in Moorhead and lives in Fargo with their son, Giovanni. Readers can reach them at sarahnasello@gmail.com.