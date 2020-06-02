Sitting down to write this week was a struggle. How do I write about something as trivial as food while our nation, and the Fargo-Moorhead community, are still reeling from the tragedy that befell George Floyd last week?

As I sat, staring at my blank computer screen, I started to think about the significance of food in our lives. Even during a national tragedy, we — all of us — still must eat every day, if only to sustain our bodies. Even if we have lost our appetite.

I sat, thinking of how rapidly things can change in our society. In just the course of three months, we’ve gone from enjoying a robust and peaceful economy, to sheltering in place to fight back a pandemic, to witnessing the murder of a man who, in his last moments on earth, cried out for his mama. Food is the very last topic on my mind right now.

I sat, thinking about the words of Moorhead Mayor Johnathan Judd at Sunday’s press conference, and the important conversations that must take place once the riots have ended but the grief continues. I wondered what those conversations might look like, who will be part of them and how they will be conducted. And then I thought, I hope there will be food.

For my entire professional life, I have been involved in the industry of hospitality, from my career on cruise ships, to owning our beautiful little restaurant in Moorhead, to writing about food every week. Hospitality, when done well, is an art that is practiced to make a guest feel welcome, cared for and comfortable.

RELATED:

  • Local media company operator apologizes over Facebook posts on Fargo protests

  • Two new autopsies find George Floyd died from asphyxia, rule death a homicide

  • Less than 24 hours later, protest organizers, city officials and Fargo residents deal with its aftermath

  • Protesters gather at Island Park in Fargo prior to marching in downtown Fargo in protest of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer earlier this week. (Tanner Robinson/WDAY)
    Protesters gather at Island Park in Fargo prior to marching in downtown Fargo in protest of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer earlier this week. (Tanner Robinson/WDAY)
    Speakers stand on picnic tables to get their message out to the people present at Island Park who are there for the march for George Floyd on Saturday, May 30, in Fargo. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum
    Speakers stand on picnic tables to get their message out to the people present at Island Park who are there for the march for George Floyd on Saturday, May 30, in Fargo. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum
    Protestors walk through downtown Fargo with homemade signs during the march for George Floyd that began at Island Park on Saturday, May 30. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum
    Protestors walk through downtown Fargo with homemade signs during the march for George Floyd that began at Island Park on Saturday, May 30. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum
    People march through downtown Fargo chanting and holding up their homemade signs during the march for George Floyd on Saturday, May 20. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum
    People march through downtown Fargo chanting and holding up their homemade signs during the march for George Floyd on Saturday, May 20. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum
    Protestors walk through downtown Fargo with homemade signs during the march for George Floyd that began at Island Park on Saturday, May 30. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum
    Protestors walk through downtown Fargo with homemade signs during the march for George Floyd that began at Island Park on Saturday, May 30. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum
    Community members gave out water bottles and snacks to protestors in downtown Fargo as they walked by during the march for George Floyd on Saturday, May 30. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum
    Community members gave out water bottles and snacks to protestors in downtown Fargo as they walked by during the march for George Floyd on Saturday, May 30. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum
    Protestors hold their fists and homemade signs in the air during the march for George Floyd in downtown Fargo on Saturday, May 30. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum
    Protestors hold their fists and homemade signs in the air during the march for George Floyd in downtown Fargo on Saturday, May 30. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum
    Island Park in Fargo is full Saturday morning, May 30 as people gather to protest and march for George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who was killed by police earlier in the week. (April Knutson/Forum)
    Island Park in Fargo is full Saturday morning, May 30 as people gather to protest and march for George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who was killed by police earlier in the week. (April Knutson/Forum)
    Protesters calling for justice after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis block traffic Saturday, May 30, at 45th Street South and 13th Avenue South in Fargo, which is about 5 miles southwest of where the protest started in downtown. Demonstrators in this photo confronted a red pickup shown here that had Second Amendment and U.S. flags hanging from the vehicle. The encounter remained peaceful, and the pickup eventually drove away. April Baumgarten / The Forum
    Protesters calling for justice after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis block traffic Saturday, May 30, at 45th Street South and 13th Avenue South in Fargo, which is about 5 miles southwest of where the protest started in downtown. Demonstrators in this photo confronted a red pickup shown here that had Second Amendment and U.S. flags hanging from the vehicle. The encounter remained peaceful, and the pickup eventually drove away. April Baumgarten / The Forum
    A woman crosses through the 45th Street South and 13th Avenue South intersection Saturday, May 30, in Fargo ahead of Fargo Police officers in riot gear. Law enforcement monitored a George Floyd protest that started in downtown Fargo, but demonstrators moved 5 miles southwest to this busy intersection. April Baumgarten/ The Forum
    A woman crosses through the 45th Street South and 13th Avenue South intersection Saturday, May 30, in Fargo ahead of Fargo Police officers in riot gear. Law enforcement monitored a George Floyd protest that started in downtown Fargo, but demonstrators moved 5 miles southwest to this busy intersection. April Baumgarten/ The Forum
    Protesters calling for justice after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis ride Saturday, May 30, on a pickup through the 45th Street South and 13th Avenue South intersection in Fargo, which is about 5 miles southwest of where the protest started in downtown. April Baumgarten/ The Forum
    Protesters calling for justice after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis ride Saturday, May 30, on a pickup through the 45th Street South and 13th Avenue South intersection in Fargo, which is about 5 miles southwest of where the protest started in downtown. April Baumgarten/ The Forum
    Protesters calling for justice after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis block traffic Saturday, May 30, at 45th Street South and 13th Avenue South in Fargo, which is about 5 miles southwest of where the protest started in downtown. April Baumgarten/ The Forum
    Protesters calling for justice after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis block traffic Saturday, May 30, at 45th Street South and 13th Avenue South in Fargo, which is about 5 miles southwest of where the protest started in downtown. April Baumgarten/ The Forum
    Protesters calling for justice after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis block traffic Saturday, May 30, at 45th Street South and 13th Avenue South in Fargo, which is about 5 miles southwest of where the protest started in downtown. April Baumgarten/ The Forum
    Protesters calling for justice after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis block traffic Saturday, May 30, at 45th Street South and 13th Avenue South in Fargo, which is about 5 miles southwest of where the protest started in downtown. April Baumgarten/ The Forum
    Members of the Fargo Police Department were dressed in riot gear in front of the police department Saturday, May 30 in response to the Black Lives Matter protest. (Tanner Robinson/WDAY)
    Members of the Fargo Police Department were dressed in riot gear in front of the police department Saturday, May 30 in response to the Black Lives Matter protest. (Tanner Robinson/WDAY)
    Demonstrators walk in downtown Fargo Saturday, May 30 to protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Photo courtesy W. Scott Olsen)
    Demonstrators walk in downtown Fargo Saturday, May 30 to protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. (Photo courtesy W. Scott Olsen)
    People of all ages and races participated in the demonstrations throughout the Fargo and West Fargo areas Saturday, May 30. (Photo courtesy of W. Scott Olsen)
    People of all ages and races participated in the demonstrations throughout the Fargo and West Fargo areas Saturday, May 30. (Photo courtesy of W. Scott Olsen)
    'Racism is a virus' is only one of the signs protesters carried as they marched through the streets of Fargo Saturday, May 30. Most wore masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo courtesy of W. Scott Olsen)
    'Racism is a virus' is only one of the signs protesters carried as they marched through the streets of Fargo Saturday, May 30. Most wore masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo courtesy of W. Scott Olsen)
    Fargo Police officers were seen roaming around town Saturday as the protests started, but as of Saturday afternoon, protests remained peaceful. (Photo courtesy of W. Scott Olsen)
    Fargo Police officers were seen roaming around town Saturday as the protests started, but as of Saturday afternoon, protests remained peaceful. (Photo courtesy of W. Scott Olsen)
    Broadway was packed full of protesters Saturday afternoon, May 30, as community members took to the streets to protest the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. (Photo courtesy W. Scott Olsen)
    Broadway was packed full of protesters Saturday afternoon, May 30, as community members took to the streets to protest the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. (Photo courtesy W. Scott Olsen)
    Protesters walked down Main Avenue from West Fargo to Fargo during the march for George Floyd on Saturday, May 30. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum
    Protesters walked down Main Avenue from West Fargo to Fargo during the march for George Floyd on Saturday, May 30. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum
    People gather on Broadway in Fargo where police are lined up to continue protesting for Black Lives Matter and George Floyd on Saturday, May 30. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum
    People gather on Broadway in Fargo where police are lined up to continue protesting for Black Lives Matter and George Floyd on Saturday, May 30. Alyssa Goelzer / The Forum
    Protesters and members of the Fargo Police Department come together in downtown Fargo Saturday, May 30, where a demonstration was held to protest the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
    Protesters and members of the Fargo Police Department come together in downtown Fargo Saturday, May 30, where a demonstration was held to protest the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
    Police in riot gear, as they attempt to disperse the crowd protesting in Downtown Fargo. Photo / Forum Communications
    Police in riot gear, as they attempt to disperse the crowd protesting in Downtown Fargo. Photo / Forum Communications
    Protesters stand at the intersection of Broadway and First Avenue North in downtown Fargo Saturday evening, May 30, where protests began to turn violent. Dave Samson / The Forum
    Protesters stand at the intersection of Broadway and First Avenue North in downtown Fargo Saturday evening, May 30, where protests began to turn violent. Dave Samson / The Forum
    Protesters flee as police dispense tear gas to disperse crowds in downtown Fargo. Nichole Seitz / Special to The Forum
    Protesters flee as police dispense tear gas to disperse crowds in downtown Fargo. Nichole Seitz / Special to The Forum
    Vinyl Taco's sign lays in ruin among broken glass after reports of individuals breaking windows and looting beers from restaurants like Vinyl Taco and JL Beers in downtown Fargo. Photo courtesy of Ryan Keel
    Vinyl Taco's sign lays in ruin among broken glass after reports of individuals breaking windows and looting beers from restaurants like Vinyl Taco and JL Beers in downtown Fargo. Photo courtesy of Ryan Keel
    Metal chair remains lodged in the window of the Hotel Donaldson Saturday, May 30 after a peaceful protest in support of George Floyd turned violent and caused Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney to declare a state of emergency. Photo courtesy of Ryan Keel
    Metal chair remains lodged in the window of the Hotel Donaldson Saturday, May 30 after a peaceful protest in support of George Floyd turned violent and caused Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney to declare a state of emergency. Photo courtesy of Ryan Keel
    Police in riot gear in downtown Fargo. Nick Broadway / WDAY
    Police in riot gear in downtown Fargo. Nick Broadway / WDAY
    Nick Broadway / WDAY
    Nick Broadway / WDAY
    Dumpsters knocked on their side and on fire. Nick Broadway / WDAY
    Dumpsters knocked on their side and on fire. Nick Broadway / WDAY
    Protestors confront police the moment teargas is released near both. Nick Broadway / WDAY
    Protestors confront police the moment teargas is released near both. Nick Broadway / WDAY
    Windows broken in downtown Fargo. Andreas Haffar / WDAY
    Windows broken in downtown Fargo. Andreas Haffar / WDAY
    Police sport tactical vests and grip batons Saturday evening, May 30, in downtown Fargo. Chris Hagen / The Forum
    Police sport tactical vests and grip batons Saturday evening, May 30, in downtown Fargo. Chris Hagen / The Forum
    Protesters kneel in front of police in downtown Fargo Saturday, May 30. Tensions between police and protesters rose Saturday evening. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
    Protesters kneel in front of police in downtown Fargo Saturday, May 30. Tensions between police and protesters rose Saturday evening. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
    A woman stands on First Avenue North in downtown Fargo about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30, and yells at law enforcement near the intersection of Fifth Street North. (Steve Wagner / The Forum)
    A woman stands on First Avenue North in downtown Fargo about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30, and yells at law enforcement near the intersection of Fifth Street North. (Steve Wagner / The Forum)
    Fargo Police used pepper bullets at times to disperse crowds Saturday, May 30 in downtown Fargo. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
    Fargo Police used pepper bullets at times to disperse crowds Saturday, May 30 in downtown Fargo. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
    Tear gas canister and the police line that held along Broadway Saturday, May 30. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
    Tear gas canister and the police line that held along Broadway Saturday, May 30. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
    Protesters, crying out "this is a riot now," turned over dumpsters in the middle of First Avenue North and set garbage on fire in an effort to halt the police advance on Saturday, May 30. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
    Protesters, crying out "this is a riot now," turned over dumpsters in the middle of First Avenue North and set garbage on fire in an effort to halt the police advance on Saturday, May 30. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
    When the riot began, protesters began hurling water bottles and then rocks into the police line and into nearby restaurant and bank windows on Saturday, May 30. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
    When the riot began, protesters began hurling water bottles and then rocks into the police line and into nearby restaurant and bank windows on Saturday, May 30. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
    There were at least a half a dozen people throwing rocks at police and into nearby buildings, even though many of the protesters told them to stop on Saturday, May 30. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
    There were at least a half a dozen people throwing rocks at police and into nearby buildings, even though many of the protesters told them to stop on Saturday, May 30. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
    Rioters throwing rocks, burning dumpsters, and challenging police in downtown Fargo, Saturday, May 30. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
    Rioters throwing rocks, burning dumpsters, and challenging police in downtown Fargo, Saturday, May 30. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
    Graffiti was also spray painted on many buildings in downtown Fargo during the riots on Saturday, May 30. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
    Graffiti was also spray painted on many buildings in downtown Fargo during the riots on Saturday, May 30. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
    Onlookers continue to gather about 9:30 p.m. Saturday evening, May 30, on First Avenue North in Fargo as tensions mount between protesters and law enforcement. Mayor Tim Mahoney imposed a curfew starting at 8 p.m. (Steve Wagner / The Forum)
    Onlookers continue to gather about 9:30 p.m. Saturday evening, May 30, on First Avenue North in Fargo as tensions mount between protesters and law enforcement. Mayor Tim Mahoney imposed a curfew starting at 8 p.m. (Steve Wagner / The Forum)
    The police line slowly pushed eastward Saturday, May 30, while protesters repeatedly retreated and returned. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
    The police line slowly pushed eastward Saturday, May 30, while protesters repeatedly retreated and returned. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
    Protesters held hands, locked arms, and chanted, slowly stepping toward the police line Saturday, May 30. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
    Protesters held hands, locked arms, and chanted, slowly stepping toward the police line Saturday, May 30. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
    Fargo police used a barrage of tear gas, rubber bullets, bean bags to disperse protesters involved in a riot late Saturday, May 30. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
    Fargo police used a barrage of tear gas, rubber bullets, bean bags to disperse protesters involved in a riot late Saturday, May 30. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
    A demonstrator holds up a sign in front of a line of police officers who blocked First Avenue North near Broadway in downtown Fargo on Saturday evening, May 30. Archie Ingersoll / The Forum
    A demonstrator holds up a sign in front of a line of police officers who blocked First Avenue North near Broadway in downtown Fargo on Saturday evening, May 30. Archie Ingersoll / The Forum
    A National Guard vehicle sits parked outside the Fargo Civic Center early Sunday morning, May 31. Archie Ingersoll / The Forum
    A National Guard vehicle sits parked outside the Fargo Civic Center early Sunday morning, May 31. Archie Ingersoll / The Forum
    Protesters kneel in front of police in downtown Fargo Saturday, May 30. Tensions between police and protesters rose Saturday evening. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
    Protesters kneel in front of police in downtown Fargo Saturday, May 30. Tensions between police and protesters rose Saturday evening. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
    A protester raises an arm as Fargo police officers line the west side of the intersection at Broadway and First Avenue North downtown Saturday, May 30. Dave Olson / The Forum
    A protester raises an arm as Fargo police officers line the west side of the intersection at Broadway and First Avenue North downtown Saturday, May 30. Dave Olson / The Forum
    Protesters run from pepper balls shot by police on First Avenue North in downtown Fargo Saturday, May 30. Tensions boiled over between the two groups Saturday evening after a peaceful protest involving police and mayors from both Fargo and Moorhead. Dave Olson / The Forum
    Protesters run from pepper balls shot by police on First Avenue North in downtown Fargo Saturday, May 30. Tensions boiled over between the two groups Saturday evening after a peaceful protest involving police and mayors from both Fargo and Moorhead. Dave Olson / The Forum
    A dumpster barricade burns in front of JL Beers as protesters continue to clash with police in downtown Fargo. Archie Ingersoll / The Forum
    A dumpster barricade burns in front of JL Beers as protesters continue to clash with police in downtown Fargo. Archie Ingersoll / The Forum
    Protesters and members of the Fargo Police Department come together in downtown Fargo Saturday, May 30, where a demonstration was held to protest the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
    Protesters and members of the Fargo Police Department come together in downtown Fargo Saturday, May 30, where a demonstration was held to protest the killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.
    Protesters pull dumpsters from behind the Hotel Donaldson to form a barricade across First Avenue North in downtown Fargo Saturday, May 30. The dumpsters were later lit on fire. Dave Olson / The Forum
    Protesters pull dumpsters from behind the Hotel Donaldson to form a barricade across First Avenue North in downtown Fargo Saturday, May 30. The dumpsters were later lit on fire. Dave Olson / The Forum
    Police officers form a line to block protesters on First Avenue North near Broadway in downtown Fargo on Saturday evening, May 30. Archie Ingersoll / The Forum
    Police officers form a line to block protesters on First Avenue North near Broadway in downtown Fargo on Saturday evening, May 30. Archie Ingersoll / The Forum
    A protester stands in front of a Fargo police officer in downtown on Saturday evening, May 30. Archie Ingersoll / The Forum
    A protester stands in front of a Fargo police officer in downtown on Saturday evening, May 30. Archie Ingersoll / The Forum
    Protesters flee as police dispense tear gas to disperse crowds in downtown Fargo. Nichole Seitz / Special to The Forum
    Protesters flee as police dispense tear gas to disperse crowds in downtown Fargo. Nichole Seitz / Special to The Forum
    Metal chair remains lodged in the window of the Hotel Donaldson Saturday, May 30 after a peaceful protest in support of George Floyd turned violent and caused Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney to declare a state of emergency. Photo courtesy of Ryan Keel
    Metal chair remains lodged in the window of the Hotel Donaldson Saturday, May 30 after a peaceful protest in support of George Floyd turned violent and caused Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney to declare a state of emergency. Photo courtesy of Ryan Keel
    It was chaos in downtown Fargo Saturday night, May 30, as riots broke out following a demonstration to protest the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. (Steve Wagner/Forum)
    It was chaos in downtown Fargo Saturday night, May 30, as riots broke out following a demonstration to protest the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. (Steve Wagner/Forum)
    Protestors and police in downtown Fargo just after teargas is released. Nick Brodway / WDAY News
    Protestors and police in downtown Fargo just after teargas is released. Nick Brodway / WDAY News
    Police in riot gear, as they attempt to disperse the crowd protesting in Downtown Fargo. Photo / Forum Communications
    Police in riot gear, as they attempt to disperse the crowd protesting in Downtown Fargo. Photo / Forum Communications
    Some protesters taunted police, others pleaded with them to understand during the riots in downtown Fargo Saturday, May 30. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
    Some protesters taunted police, others pleaded with them to understand during the riots in downtown Fargo Saturday, May 30. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
    Protesters used a fire extinguisher during a riot Saturday night, May 30, in downtown Fargo. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
    Protesters used a fire extinguisher during a riot Saturday night, May 30, in downtown Fargo. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
    Fargo police used a barrage of tear gas, rubber bullets, bean bags to disperse protesters involved in a riot late Saturday, May 30. C.S. Hagen / The Forum
    Fargo police used a barrage of tear gas, rubber bullets, bean bags to disperse protesters involved in a riot late Saturday, May 30. C.S. Hagen / The Forum

Food is a natural part of this practice. Since the beginning of time, humans have connected through food, and many cultures embrace the act of welcoming a newcomer with a feast as a display of peace and hospitality. The ritual of breaking bread together is practiced at weddings, funerals and myriad events as a way of showing the host’s appreciation for their guests.

We have seen food emerge as a major source of comfort during this pandemic. The evening meal has become a sacred ritual for many, a highly anticipated event that helps to break up the monotony of quarantine life and soothe our fears about the virus. That’s not an accident — that’s the power of food.

The conversations to come will be difficult, tense and painful. I have lived long enough to know that food alone will not move progress forward. But, when I picture these conversations in my mind, I think about how important it will be to make people feel welcome, cared for and comfortable, and I hope there will be food.

Recipes can be found with the article at InForum.com.

“Home with the Lost Italian” is a weekly column written by Sarah Nasello featuring recipes by her husband, Tony Nasello. The couple owned Sarello’s in Moorhead and lives in Fargo with their son, Giovanni. Readers can reach them at sarahnasello@gmail.com.