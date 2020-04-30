The Nordic-inspired restaurant, its cafe and its basement Marvel Bar first closed as a temporary measure to protect the health of the workers and community, according to Eric Dayton, who owns the business with his brother, Eric. The pair are the sons of former Gov. Mark Dayton, whose family founded Dayton’s department stores and Target.

“We are already walking a fine line before COVID-19, and given that no one knows how long the impacts of this pandemic will last, or what the new normal will be, I do not see a viable path forward,” Eric Dayton wrote in a letter on the restaurant’s website, saying the loss fills him with sadness at the same time he’s overwhelmed with gratitude for having had the restaurant the past nine years.

“We celebrated important milestones right alongside you, hosting countless birthdays, weddings, and anniversaries. We welcomed a president, a vice president, and a first lady. And we were fortunate to be able to go out on a high note, having recently received another four stars from the Star Tribune and reimagining a bar as a space where everyone feels comfortable. We helped to create a vibrant neighborhood and I hope we contributed something of lasting value to the fabric of our community. I’m proud of that legacy and can’t thank you enough for making it possible,” he wrote.

Dayton said that despite exploring all options including takeout and hybrid models of business, “there’s just no way for that level of business to support the financial weight of our company and the building we call home.”

The Daytons continued to pay employees and will continue full health benefits through May 31, the announcement said.

Guests who have unused gift cards will have a credit balance at the neighboring Askov Finlayson retail boutique and deposits on any outstanding events will be refunded in full. There is a link on the website for gift card transfers.

“I want to thank Mayor Frey and Governor Walz for their steady leadership through this crisis,” Dayton concluded. “I strongly support the decisive steps they’ve taken to protect our collective wellbeing and this decision is not a result of their actions, which have been commensurate with the crisis we face.”