In many ways, how we are living amid a pandemic reminds me of the ‘70s.

People aren’t constantly shopping or running to activities. Families are spending more time together. People are actually going for walks.

Dogs are overjoyed because they are getting walked all the time and their humans are home during the day. Cats are furious because you’re in their space and they can’t jump up on the counter to lick the butter when you’re gone.

Most importantly, people are cooking. Dinner is no longer a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store or some cream-of-mushroom gobbledygook that you frantically threw into the Crock-Pot before work.

This got me thinking about one of the favorite meals my Mom would make when we were kids. It came from her red Betty Crocker cookbook and it was divine.

The chicken was dusted with paprika-spiked flour and slow-cooked until the skin was crispy perfection and the meat was fall-off-the-bone tender. The dumplings soaked up the gravy and then proceeded to melt in your mouth.

This is not a hurry-up meal. Mom cut up a whole chicken herself, decades before we thought all chickens were born skinless and shrink-wrapped in yellow Styrofoam trays. She cooked the poultry so low that it actually took a couple of hours to cook through.

I’ve made this chicken a few times in adulthood and have noticed it requires dirtying every dish in the kitchen. But man is it worth it.

And let’s face it: we’ve all got time.

Mom (and Betty’s) Chicken and Dumplings

Ingredients for chicken:

1 cup flour

2 teaspoons paprika

¼ teaspoon pepper

One 4-pound chicken, cut up

Canola oil, for frying

1 cup water

½ cup onion, coarsely chopped

Lemon juice and herbs, to taste

Ingredients for gravy:

3 tablespoons reserved fat from frying chicken

3 tablespoons flour

Milk, as needed

Ingredients for dumplings:

3 tablespoons solid shortening

1 ½ cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

¾ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon dried herbs (parsley, thyme or dill), if desired

¾ cup milk

Directions:

To prepare chicken, mix together flour, salt, paprika and pepper in a sealable plastic bag or medium bowl. Coat chicken with flour mixture.

Heat shortening in a large skillet or Dutch oven until hot. Brown both sides of chicken in shortening. Drain fat from skillet; reserve for gravy step.

Add water and onion, lemon juice and herbs. Cover and cook over low heat, adding extra water if needed and turning to prevent burning, until thickest pieces are tender. Remove chicken; cover to keep warm. Drain liquid from skillet; reserve.

To make gravy, heat 3 tablespoons of reserved fat in skillet. Stir in 3 tablespoons flour. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until mixture is smooth and bubbly; remove from heat.

Add enough milk to reserved liquid to measure 3 cups; pour into skillet. Heat to boiling; stirring constantly. Return chicken to gravy.

To prepare dumplings, use pastry blender or 2 forks to cut shortening into flour, baking powder, salt and herbs until mixture resembles fine crumbs. Stir in milk. Drop dough by spoonfuls onto top of hot chicken (do not drop directly into liquid).

Cook uncovered 10 minutes. Cover and cook (no peeking!) 20 minutes longer.

Readers can reach columnist Tammy Swift at tswiftsletten@gmail.com.