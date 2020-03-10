Salmon is one of nature’s marvelous creations — it’s rich in flavor as well as nutrients and easy to find in most markets.

This healthy fish is enjoyed in cuisines around the world and is a staple in the diets of people who live in northern climates, like Scandinavia, Scotland and Ireland. With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, this simple Smoked Salmon Pate is an excellent way to celebrate the occasion, especially when smeared atop a piece of freshly made Irish Soda Bread.

This pate is made with lox-style smoked salmon, a preparation in which the salmon is first cured in brine and then cold-smoked, resulting in a wonderful, oily textured fillet that is typically served in thin slices. You can find this style of smoked salmon in the refrigerated seafood sections of most supermarkets and specialty food stores.

In the Fargo-Moorhead area, our favorite source is the store-brand smoked Atlantic salmon from Sam’s Club, where you can find it in 1-pound packages for about $15 dollars. This is a terrific value for smoked salmon, and while we’ve tried lox from every local grocery chain, including Costco, we always come back to this brand as our top choice in both value and flavor.

This recipe calls for 8 ounces of smoked salmon, and don’t worry if you’re not planning to use the remaining salmon within a week because, if packaged well, it freezes beautifully for several months, or even longer in a deep freeze. To freeze, I separate the slices between layers of wax paper so that I can take out just what I need, and then store it in a plastic freezer bag or airtight container. The salmon will thaw quickly at room temperature, or overnight in the refrigerator.

This Smoked Salmon Pate is a smooth and creamy spread that can be enjoyed in generous schmears atop a fresh bagel from BernBaum’s in downtown Fargo, or as an appetizer with your favorite cracker and some thinly sliced cucumber. It’s also great as a topping for toast or even as a spread on your favorite sandwich or burger.

This elegant specialty is delightfully simple to make, with prep work that involves minimal chopping and just a two-step process in the food processor. Aside from the smoked salmon, the recipe uses simple ingredients that are easy to find, including cream cheese, sour cream, fresh lemon, onion, fresh dill and capers.

I like to pulse everything together in the first blitz, except the capers, until the spread is smooth and creamy, and then I add the capers and pulse just a few times so that they remain somewhat chunky. If you want an even chunkier consistency, you could add the chopped salmon in the second blitz with the capers.

The measurements in this recipe are mere guidelines, so feel free to adjust the ingredients to your taste as desired or substitute the cream cheese and sour cream with low-fat options. For a more robust flavor, you could add a bit of prepared horseradish or Dijon mustard, or swap out the yellow onion for the spicier red variety.

Easy to make, colorful and delicious, this rich and creamy Smoked Salmon Pate is filled with salmon flavor, making it the perfect treat for St. Patrick’s Day, Lenten Fridays or Sunday bagels. Enjoy!

Smoked Salmon Pate

Makes: About 2 cups

Ingredients:

8 ounces lox-style smoked salmon, roughly chopped

6 ounces cream cheese, softened to room temperature

1/3 cup sour cream

1 tablespoon lemon zest

2 tablespoons lemon juice, freshly squeezed

2 tablespoons fresh dill, finely chopped

¼ cup yellow onion, small-diced

½ teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons capers

Salt, to taste

Directions:

In the bowl of a food processor fitted with the blade attachment, add the smoked salmon, cream cheese, sour cream, lemon zest, lemon juice, dill, onion and black pepper; pulse until smooth and combined.

Add the capers and pulse just 2 or 3 times so that they remain somewhat chunky. Taste and add salt as desired (the smoked salmon will already be salty, so I rarely add any extra salt).

Serve immediately or store in an airtight container and refrigerate for up to 5 days.

Sarah’s tips:

For a chunkier pate, add the chopped salmon in the second pulse with the capers.

This pate is excellent as a schmear for bagels, crackers and hearty breads like Irish soda bread, sourdough and crusty rye.

Also great as a spread on sandwiches or toast.

Flavor add-ins: Add a teaspoon of prepared horseradish and/or a tablespoon of Dijon mustard when adding the first ingredients or use a red onion instead of yellow.

Smoked salmon freezes beautifully and can be frozen for several months or even longer if using a deep freeze. To serve, thaw overnight in the refrigerator.

“Home with the Lost Italian” is a weekly column written by Sarah Nasello featuring recipes by her husband, Tony Nasello. The couple owned Sarello’s in Moorhead and lives in Fargo with their son, Giovanni. Readers can reach them at sarahnasello@gmail.com.