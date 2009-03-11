DULUTH, Minn. — About a month ago, I got a letter from a woman who had my soup and bread cookbook (which, by the way, is going to be republished by the University of Minnesota Press this fall). In the introduction I wrote, “Any questions?” Her comment was, “Yes, I do have a question.” The question was regarding the reference to Ezekiel bread.

Ezekiel bread is based on several grains referenced in the Bible in the book of Ezekiel, chapter 4, verse 9: “And you take wheat and barley, beans and lentils, millet and spelt; put them into a vessel, and make bread for yourself.” I had given this demonstration several times, referencing this information.

Instead, the reference that was printed in my cookbook was Ezekiel 23:19-20. (Dear reader, I urge you to look that one up for yourself!) I did, and got a good laugh. How could that happen? Well, I am sure some prankster copy editor at Rodale Books has been laughing ever since, as this missed all the proofreaders, including me, for all these years! Who knew the Bible could be so provocative?

I informed the University of Minnesota Press, and the correct reference will be in the new version of the book.

At First Lutheran, on the Wednesdays of Lent, we have what we call our soup-and-bread suppers — that’s when we begin to enjoy varieties of homemade bread and lots of fresh roasted vegetables and soups and salads. This year, we will make Ezekiel bread a couple times just for fun, along with other favorites. Our all-time favorite is, however, our wild rice, three grain bread. Also, in honor of those who need it, we offer gluten-free bread. Here are the basic recipes for two breads.

Ezekiel Bread

Makes 2 round loaves.

This is a hearty bread made with whole grains and legumes. All of the grains are available in whole foods stores and in most supermarkets in the baking sections. I like to cook the lentils rather than grind them into flour to make the dough easier to mix. Also, if you have trouble finding any of the flours, just substitute an equal amount of one of the other whole-grain flours.

½ cup green, pink, or brown lentils, picked over and rinsed

Water for cooking lentils

1 package or 1 scant tablespoon active dry yeast

2¾ cups warm water

5 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon honey

4 cups whole-wheat flour

½ cup each barley and spelt (or soy) flour

¼ cup each millet and rye flour

In a saucepan, combine the lentils and cover with water. Bring to a simmer over medium heat and cook until the lentils are falling apart, about 2 hours. Drain, let cool and mash the lentils.

In a large bowl, sprinkle the yeast over ¼ cup of the water stir and let stand until the yeast foams. Add the remaining 2½ cups water along with the mashed lentils, oil, salt, honey and 1 cup of the whole-wheat flour. Mix in the mashed lentils, barley, spelt (or soy) and rye flours. Beat well and let stand 15 minutes or so until the dough begins to look puffy. Stir in the remaining whole-wheat flour until stiff but not dry. Knead about 10 minutes by hand or by machine until the dough is smooth. The dough might be a little sticky because of the whole grains, but don’t be tempted to add too much flour. Turn dough into a lightly oiled bowl, cover and let rise until about doubled, about 1 to 1½ hours.

Turn risen dough onto a lightly floured surface and divide in half. Shape each half into a smooth, round loaf. Place on a lightly greased baking sheet. Let rise until about doubled, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Meanwhile preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Bake for 1 hour or until a wooden skewer inserted into a loaf comes out dry. Cool on wire racks.

Wild Rice Three Grain Bread

Makes 1 large braided loaf or three pan loaves.

This has been our all-time favorite bread, as it seems that a slice of this grainy, slightly sweet loaf topped with a slathering of butter is all I need to satisfy me.

2 packages or 2 tablespoons dry yeast

2½ cups warm water

1 cup instant dry milk

2 tablespoons melted butter

2 teaspoons salt

½ cup honey

1 cup uncooked rolled oats

1 cup rye flour

1 cup whole wheat flour

4 to 4½ cups bread flour

2 cups cooked wild rice

1 egg, beaten with 1 tablespoon water for glaze

About ½ cup sunflower seeds

In a large bowl, dissolve yeast in the water. Add the dry milk, butter, salt and honey. Stir in the oats, rye flour, wheat flour and 2 cups bread flour to make a soft dough. Add the wild rice and let the mixture stand for 15 minutes. Stir in enough of the remaining bread flour to make a stiff dough. Cover and let stand 10 minutes. Turn dough out onto a floured board. Knead for about 10 minutes, adding a bit more flour if needed. Return dough to bowl, cover, and let rise about 2 hours or until doubled.

On a clean, lightly oiled counter top, divide dough into three parts.

For round loaves, shape each part into a smooth round ball and place on a greased baking sheet. Let rise until almost doubled. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Brush loaves with beaten egg and sprinkle with sunflower seeds. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the center of a loaf comes out clean.

For a braided wreath, shape each part into a strand 36 inches long. Braid strands together. Place on a lightly greased large (14-inch) pizza pan. Pinch ends together. Brush with the beaten egg and sprinkle with sunflower seeds. Bake at 375 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes or until the loaf tests done in the center and is nicely browned.

Beatrice Ojakangas is a Duluth food writer and author of 31 cookbooks.