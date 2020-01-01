It’s a restaurant model you don’t see every day. And during the season of giving, we turn our attention toward a unique restaurant with a philosophy just as rare that has landed in the Twin Cities.

A group of industry folks have joined forces to roll out Provision community cafe in south Minneapolis, a nonprofit with a pay-what-you-can model.

For executive director and founder Anna Wienke, along with David Smith, chefs Kenny Beck, Manny Winston and Heather Mady, it’s a way to gather local resources, reduce food waste and overcome food insecurity by offering nutritious meals that are free and/or affordable.

“We’re a space dedicated to overcoming food insecurity, isolation and hardship in our community by serving family-style meals to patrons of all social, racial and economic classes — breaking down all barriers and creating an environment where everyone is welcome and engaged,” Wienke said. “Provision is a true neighborhood restaurant, with a space by local restaurant design giant Shea Design, where menus change by the day and seating and service is family-style.”

It takes a small army to run the operation at 2940 Harriet Ave. S. In addition to monetary donations, food contributions from local businesses also helps to cover or keep costs down. Volunteers are a big part of the front-of-the-house operation. An advisory board, from business and financial services to restaurant and food vendors, provide several areas of expertise.

How it works: The cafe is on a first-come, first-served basis. Dinners are offered with seatings at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. Brunch is available on Saturdays, with seatings at 10 a.m. and noon. Upon arrival, grab a seat at one of the community tables in the dining room and a family-style meal will be served. The menu changes daily and updates are posted on the Provisions Facebook page.

A recent dinner spread was made up of a salad, dirty rice, potato wedges, artisan breads and dessert. While on another night, a salad, penne with red sauce, roasted broccoli and cauliflower, garlic bread and dessert was on the roster.

At the end of the meal, a give-what-you-can model means you donate whatever amount you would like to or can, with the money going toward helping keep the nonprofit operation — a food-service model based on the One World Everybody Eats (“OWEE”) community café model used by several nonprofit organizations across the country — afloat.