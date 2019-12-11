BEMIDJI — New Year’s Day is synonymous with two things: the drive and resolution to be a better person... and hangovers.

Fittingly, Jan. 1 is National Hangover Day, and while many won’t partake in its festivities with their blending of green smoothies and purchasing of gym memberships, others will be reaching for the hair of the dog that bit them.

While mimosas and spiked cranberry juices will be the go-to choices for some, the Bloody Mary, in all its spiced tomato tonic glory, will continue its reign as champion of alcohol-induced pain relief for a slew of individuals on that first day of the year – the salty concoction of vodka, tomato juice and seasonings providing stomach-settling qualities and much-needed electrolytes after a night's worth of drinking.

And in an arguably convenient and ironic fashion, the restorative red beverage will soon have its day of national celebration as well – on the same day as its mother, the Hangover – on Jan. 1.

With brunch growing in popularity in recent years, the competition to have the best Bloody Mary has become a fierce one – no longer are the days of plain tomato juice and a simple celery stick garnish.

So, with this in mind, I set out to find the local spots serving up some of the tastiest Bloody Marys in Bemidji in preparation for the libation's upcoming day of celebration.

Red Stu Breakfast Bar

The conjoined twin of Bar 209, Red Stu is serving up tasty scratch-made breakfast and brunch items along with a wildly unique Midwest Bacon Bloody Mary to wash it all down.

The beverage’s base is a scratch-made (I’m sensing a pattern) house bloody recipe that is a little peppery with a hint of spice. It is then mixed with a bacon-infused Prairie vodka, which can only be described as the product of a carnivore’s pork-filled dreams.

The Bloody Mary comes in a pretty Hurricane glass with a spicy seasoned rim that boosts the already-satisfying flavor of each sip. It’s then garnished with a meaty pimento-stuffed green olive, a slice of sausage and a cube of cheese with a lime wedge.

With its meat and cheese garnish and mild bacony finish, the beverage is reminiscent of the heartiness of Midwestern fare without the associated heaviness.

Green Mill Restaurant & Bar

Known for its award-winning deep-dish pizza, the chain bar and grill is crafting both a mild and spicy version of the liquid hangover favorite.

While the bloody mix is pre-made and thicker than average, the garnish – which is described as “like a meal” on the restaurant's menu – includes a couple of cheese cubes, some pepperoni slices, a piece of salami, a green olive and a slice of pickle. Its glass also has a heavily seasoned rim of celery salt.

Although Green Mill’s Bloody Mary has somewhat of a soup-like consistency, many patrons seem to enjoy its meal-replacement quality, and at the time of my visit, the bartender said she had gone through so many of them that she wished she had prepped more garnish sticks.

Lazy Jack's

Despite being primarily known as the place to kick back with a beer and enjoy some jumbo wings, Lazy’s Jacks is putting its own twist on the tomato juice concoction.

Zing Zang, the acclaimed pre-made Bloody Mary mix, serves as the base, but everything afterward is at the discretion of the bartender.

On this occasion, she threw in a blend of celery salt, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce and pickle juice. And for extra spice, Lazy Jack’s Hellfire dry rub was also sprinkled in. She told me that she will also add lime juice every so often, but wasn’t feeling its addition to the drink that day.

And with just an olive and a pickle to accompany it, the Bloody Mary’s complex range of flavors make up for the simple garnish.

Brigid's Pub

Although patrons to the Irish pub may be enticed to order a pint of stout, the Bloody Boru – the bar’s version of a Bloody Mary made with Boru Irish vodka – is not to be missed.

A house mixture of spiced tomato juice complements the liquor, and the glass’s deliciously seasoned rim provides a satisfying balance of sweet and savory flavors. And while the bartender wouldn’t reveal all of his secrets to the seasoning, he did say that it had some brown sugar, garlic salt and “a bunch of other things.”

The drink comes adorned with cucumber, lemon and lime slices along with green onion stalks, which are a refreshing change from the typical garnish. Of all the Bloody Marys, Brigid’s was the only one with a surprisingly sweet and delectable twist.

Fozzie's Smokin Bar-B-Q

Fozzie’s loaded Bloody Mary takes the cake in the garnish department with its topping of a hearty chicken wing, a deep-fried mac and cheese egg roll and a barbecue rib.

With the inclusion of the snacks, the drink is a meal in itself and – while it's easy to get full on the Bloody Mary’s accompanying goodies – the drink alone packs flavor and comes with a spicy salted rim for additional zest.

Wilton Liquor Store

Fun fact: Wilton Liquor Store isn’t really a liquor store. The watering-hole mostly attracts locals looking for a cold beer, but it also mixes up a simple Bloody Mary that hits the spot.

Zing Zang is used for the drink’s base, but with the addition of the garnish, a sour vinegar twang is present.

Along with an olive, a large pickle wedge is served dunked into the mixture, so it’s easy to detect the touch of pickle juice distributed throughout.

Wishbone Resort

It’s a bit of a journey to Cass Lake for a sampling of Wishbone Resort’s Bloody Mary, but it’s well-worth the drive.

A summertime favorite among boaters and locals looking to cool off, the Bloody Mary here is known for its secret “special brown sauce” and comes served in an attractive stemmed Mason jar glass.

Along with the mysterious sauce, the mixture includes Zing Zang and V8 juice with the garnish of a pickle and a stalk of pickled asparagus.

The Millers, the owners of Wishbone Resort, said their Bloody Mary has attracted “die hard fans” over the years – to the extent of the bar running out of glasses at certain times.