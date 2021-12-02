BYRON, Minn. -- A Minnesota family had the ultimate bonding experience when they appeared on the popular game show “Family Feud” this year.

Fans of the show, the Krings family of Byron, Minnesota, decided on Christmas Eve 2019 to submit an audition tape. The pandemic intervened and they didn't hear back for more than year. Finally, the Krings -- mom Julie and her four kids -- got word in April that they'd made it. They were flown to Atlanta and taped their episode on May 26. The episode aired on Nov. 4.

“I just kind of felt like this was just so cool,” said Julie Krings. “We’ve played this game since they were little, and now we’re adults. It’s really hard to describe with just the amount of excitement you have and the enthusiasm… It was just kind of being a team that was really fun and watching your kids answer and know that they’ll take this experience with them forever. It just made me so happy for them.”

"Family Feud" was a popular game in the Krings household. Julie’s husband, Brian, would dress up as host Steve Harvey and the family would compete against each other.

The idea of being on the show was always in the air, but it didn't take root until Christmas Eve 2019 when one of the sons said that if they were ever going to audition, it needed to be now because the family was starting to spread out.

“And so that night, we just said we’re doing it,” Julie said.

Julie said the family “just kept it real” on the audition tape.

“We didn’t try to impress anybody or try to pretend to be somebody we’re not,” she said. “We just sat around the table and introduced ourselves and we came up with a song. We did a real dorky little song with all of us sitting around and watching 'Family Feud' and it was a lot of fun."

Of course, the kicker may have been that Brian had on his Steve Harvey mustache.

But more than a year passed without any word from the show. Finally, in February 2021, Julie got an email from the casting production team saying they wanted to interview them.

“I could hardly believe it,” Julie said.

The family did a run-through of the show in a Zoom interview with the casting production team. And again, time was ticking by.

In April, the Krings got the call they'd been hoping for and in May the show paid for airfare, hotel and expenses for the taping in Atlanta. The Krings family lineup was Julie and her four kids: Tyler, Kyle, Allie and Mark. Brian chose to be their coach.

Going from the couch to the live set was surreal, Julie said.

And meeting the congenial Steve Harvey was just as “crazy,” she added.

“I honestly can just remember thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, here comes Steve Harvey,’” Julie said.

Julie said when the lights and cameras turned on, however, her family was ready to play.

Their composure showed as the Krings walked away with $980, just a few points shy of the top prize of $20,000.

Still, “we honestly didn’t care if we won or not. We just wanted to make memories,” Julie said.

The episode aired on Nov. 4, but prior commitments kept them from having a watch party that night.

A recording of the show will be part of the family's Christmas together.