After all, we’ve already experienced 10 months of tortuous terrors and spine-tingling scares. Attack of the Virus That Knows No Boundaries! Beware of the Ghoulish Man in Menard’s Who Passive-Aggressively Protests Masks by Letting His Nose Stick Out! Witness the Bone-Chilling Specter of the High School Freshman Who Had to Learn Algebra From His Clueless Parents at Home! Meet the Fly Who Was Hopelessly Ensnared in Mike Pence’s Hairdo!

Like I said, our blood pressure has been through enough. And, with health officials warning against the unbridled trick-or-treating of years past, parents may lament if this is simply the latest assault on their children’s treasured rites of passage. No parties. No sleepovers. And now this.

I feel like this year’s Halloween might be more like the ones we had as kids. When you think about it, farm kids in the 1970s had nothing like the modern equivalent of trick-or-treating. Our costumes were never store-bought. Our neighbors lived miles apart, so we put parkas on over our costumes and drove from place to place.

Also, we only had so many neighbors, so trick-or-treating was over pretty early. Some neighbors gave candy, but, if you were lucky, you might score a homemade caramel apple or a Saran-wrapped popcorn ball. (This was back in the day when homemade treats were viewed as delicious treats, and not as candied camouflage for needles and razor blades.)

In fact, my cousin Barb lives in such a small town in western North Dakota that she still gets to celebrate Halloween the old-school way. She makes 150 popcorn balls every year and, needless to say, her house is the hottest trick-or-treat destination in town.

Last year, her husband thought it might be funny to spread the rumor that she was only making 50 of the treats. This created such a stir in her community that trick-or-treaters started showing up at 3:30 p.m., for fear they would miss out on one of her popcorn balls.

If you are also planning to do an old-fashioned Halloween, with no trick-or-treating and the kids bobbing for apples at home, you might want to try whipping up some of Barb’s famed sweet treats. She generously shared her recipe with me, along with a note that she hopes the amount of corn is correct. (Barb has made these treats so often that she can guesstimate and still get great results.)

Cousin Barb’s Famous Popcorn Balls

Ingredients:

Air-popped popcorn (about 3 batches, enough to fill one of those old-fashioned Tupperware cake toppers, which holds about 10-12 quarts)

1 ½ cups white sugar

½ cup white corn syrup

½ cup water

3 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon salt

½ bag miniature marshmallows

Food coloring

Directions:

Place sugar, water, corn syrup, butter and salt in heavy saucepan and boil to soft-ball stage (235 degrees). When it reaches the soft-ball stage, add ½ bag of miniature marshmallows and food coloring to desired color; stir till marshmallows are melted. Pour over 10-12 quarts of popped corn and stir till coated.

Moisten hands with water to keep popcorn from sticking to them and form into balls while mixture is warm. Makes approximately 12-15 popcorn balls depending on size.

(Or one yoga ball-sized one, if you’re anything like me.)

Readers can reach columnist Tammy Swift at tswiftsletten@gmail.com.