Wear a mask
Make your cloth mask part of your costume.
A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.
Do NOT wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult.
Masks should NOT be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing
Stay at least six feet away from others who do not live with you
Indoors and outdoors, you are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when you are in close contact with others for a long time.
Wash your hands
Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people.
Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
Parents: Supervise young children using hand sanitizer.
Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats.
Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention