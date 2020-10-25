Wear a mask

  • Make your cloth mask part of your costume.

  • A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

  • Do NOT wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult.

  • Masks should NOT be worn by children under the age of 2 or anyone who has trouble breathing

Stay at least six feet away from others who do not live with you

  • Indoors and outdoors, you are more likely to get or spread COVID-19 when you are in close contact with others for a long time.

Wash your hands

  • Bring hand sanitizer with you and use it after touching objects or other people.

  • Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

  • Parents: Supervise young children using hand sanitizer.

  • Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds when you get home and before you eat any treats.

Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention