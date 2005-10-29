I recently attended the Leap Year birthday party of my great-niece. As I took in all the details of her frog-themed party — with all of its adorable, mom-crafted decorations — I couldn’t help but feel a little surge of pride in my nephew.

I watched as he patiently (and repeatedly) saved his 2-year-old daughter from tipping over her chair, dispensed “swamp water” (green punch) to the guests and wheeled out the birthday girl’s crowning gift: a tiny bicycle with a booster seat in the back for Kenzie’s dolls.

I also marveled over how overwhelmingly feminine his household is, with a wife and two girly daughters. Even the family dog is dainty — a tiny, white dog with ribbons in her soft, floppy ears.

I know he loves his family and home more than life itself, but I also wondered if he ever felt outnumbered. After all, this is a guy who loves John Deere, fixing engines and buying anything with wheels, yet his life is spent perching at tiny tables and drinking Lilliputian cups of tea, watching “Frozen” repeatedly and helping daughters put plastic high heels on their Minnie Mouse dolls.

Maybe that’s why he also occasionally bought Tonka earth-moving equipment for his daughters. Or looked so proud when Kenzie corrected her grandma by telling her this new toy was a “backhoe, not a tractor.”

Such is life for fathers with daughters. Even the most macho of men will soon find himself awash in a sea of estrogen.

I wondered if he ever asked for pointers from my dad, who not only had four daughters, but was raised in a household with three sisters. Just in case he hasn’t, it seems like a good time to warn him of what lies ahead. As a daughter, sister, aunt and great-aunt, I feel fully qualified to share what I’ve observed.

Things Dads with Daughters Know

Once your daughters hit adolescence, you will never have a hot shower again. In fact, even if you have multiple bathrooms and install a water heater with the capacity of the Hoover Dam, you will spend their teen years shaving in the kitchen, pounding on closed bathroom doors and urging those within to “Hurry up!” and fighting through a jungle of bath oils, shaving concoctions, shampoos and body washes in the shower. Eventually, you will give up and just use their products, which will prompt your co-workers to comment that you smell like a “magnolia-and-pear-scented linen breeze.”

You will learn to never make any comment to any female that could ever possibly be construed as implying that they have gained even the teensiest amount of weight.

You will learn how to enter a fugue state and smile blandly when the females all start talking about their feminine problems. The psychological term for this is Dad-ssociation.

You will learn to view all males over the age of 12 with suspicion.

You will watch more of the Hallmark Channel than you ever thought possible.

You will learn the crucial difference between ecru and fawn, cranberry and ruby, eggplant and raisin. You will never use such caveman terms as red, white or green again.

You will learn how to hem a dress with a staple gun.

You will occasionally show up at work with temporary unicorn tattoos and glitter in your hair.

You will know more about Disney princesses than you ever thought possible. You will find yourself singing “A Whole New World” while taking showers. Short, cold, pear-scented showers.

Readers can reach columnist Tammy Swift at tswiftsletten@gmail.com.