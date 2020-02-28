His family moved away from my hometown when he was in junior high, but I always remembered him as a smart, nice guy. Years later, we wound up reconnecting in college, and, many decades after that, we became Facebook friends.

But then I made a critical error. I posted a political comment on Facebook, and soon found out we were on opposite sides of the ideological spectrum. Our debate quickly spiraled into a backyard brawl, with each side pulling out random facts, figures and quotations to show the other side what an idiot they were.

Before long, I had unfollowed him and started “hiding” his posts. Even then, he would sometimes bait me on mutual friend’s posts. I blocked him, and vowed to never get political on Facebook again.

Then, a few weeks ago, I ran across a headline that stopped me dead in my tracks. It read: “Why you will never win a political argument on Facebook,” and it was filled with fascinating information on the social psychology, technological developments and personal biases that can turn one casual comment to a friend into the villagers versus monster scene from “Frankenstein.”

I was especially interested in a condition known as the backfire effect, a phenomenon in which, even when pelted with facts and statistics from an opposing side, we will tend to dig in our heels and cling even more fiercely to our original beliefs. Suddenly, my scuffles with Ted made sense.

While some researchers have discredited the backfire effect — saying it’s too complex to be replicated in a rigorous study — I believe there’s something to it. With an election year upon us, leading to many Tammy-and-Ted fallouts across the world, it seemed timely to share it, just in case you’re wondering why you are losing friends and not influencing people.

ARCHIVE: Read more of Tammy Swift's columns

The backfire effect: Human beings like being right. In fact, we will often go to great lengths to prove our rightness.

But look deeper, and we see that our sense of “rightness” is triggered by a series of instinctive brain reactions and powerful core beliefs that were rooted in early childhood and shaped further by life experiences. If someone challenges our core beliefs, our amygdala — the part of our gray matter that perceives threats and helps trigger self-protective behaviors like fight or flight — kicks into overdrive. It doesn’t matter if the perceived threat is physical or intellectual, the amygdala reacts the same way.

Our brains also like consistency. We like information that fits neatly into worldview and jibes with our core beliefs. So when something comes along to challenge our belief system, we kick into defense mode — digging up statistics, quoting great philosophers and doing whatever it takes to discredit our challengers.

It makes sense that when our disagreements take place on a public platform like social media, we may become even more zealous about proving our rightness. And if we begin equating people’s beliefs with their value as human beings, things can turn really nasty.

So what’s the answer? There’s no easy one, I’m afraid. After reviewing various blogs and articles, I did find a few common themes, although I’m aware that there’s no perfect formula.

Be aware what’s really at play. Simply by being aware of the backfire effect, we can acknowledge that our amygdala is only trying to do its job, breathe through the discomfort and then try to rely on the higher-functioning parts of our brains.

Simply by being aware of the backfire effect, we can acknowledge that our amygdala is only trying to do its job, breathe through the discomfort and then try to rely on the higher-functioning parts of our brains. Separate belief from the individual. When debating, we can resist the urge to turn disagreements about issues and beliefs into value judgments. Calling someone else “a racist,” “a left-wing nutjob” or some other offensive name will only incite that person to dig in their heels harder to defend their positions, and to also amp up their nastiness. From there, nothing gets resolved.

When debating, we can resist the urge to turn disagreements about issues and beliefs into value judgments. Calling someone else “a racist,” “a left-wing nutjob” or some other offensive name will only incite that person to dig in their heels harder to defend their positions, and to also amp up their nastiness. From there, nothing gets resolved. Give the other person a graceful out. Sometimes, the best way to defuse a duel is by turning unexpectedly civil. A comment like, “I totally see your point and I respect your line of reasoning, but I guess I just have different opinions. Here’s a really cute picture of my cat wearing a hat!”

Sometimes, the best way to defuse a duel is by turning unexpectedly civil. A comment like, “I totally see your point and I respect your line of reasoning, but I guess I just have different opinions. Here’s a really cute picture of my cat wearing a hat!” Disengage. If the other person seems determined to keep swinging, or is even inciting others to take up their pitchforks, you can simply “hide” their comments, unfriend them or, if things get threatening, block them. There’s no need to invite an angry badger into your own living room.

Readers can reach columnist Tammy Swift at tswiftsletten@gmail.com.