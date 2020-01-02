Dear Carol: My parents are both in their 80s and still living in their own home. They had two ER visits between them last year because of falls, with me as transportation and support. I take them to medical appointments, pick up their groceries, do their banking and try to stop in daily because I’d like to cheer up their lives.

The thought of a new year has me depressed because even though their needs run my life, I can’t seem to make them happy. How do people handle caregiving over the years? Do they do it with a glad heart all the time, which makes me a terrible person, or do they have bad times, too? — HD.

Dear HD: You’re a good person with human wants and needs and you have occasional thoughts about feeling snowed by life. That is all normal and takes nothing away from your good heart.

Most long-term caregivers have experienced times when they’ve wondered if they could keep up the routine. I’ve been where you are, and over time, I worked out some things that have helped me carry on.

Technology has stepped in to present more options and additional insight comes from fellow caregivers. Here are some suggestions for you to consider:

Give yourself permission to be imperfect: No one ever gets caregiving right all the time.

No one ever gets caregiving right all the time. You aren’t responsible for your parents’ happiness: You can support them, which is what you are doing, but like everyone, they are responsible for their attitudes, even with the challenges that can accompany getting older.

You can support them, which is what you are doing, but like everyone, they are responsible for their attitudes, even with the challenges that can accompany getting older. Be honest: They have each other for company, so tell them that at least for now, you need to cut back somewhat on daily visits. Encourage them to stay involved with friends, church or senior community activities for diversion.

They have each other for company, so tell them that at least for now, you need to cut back somewhat on daily visits. Encourage them to stay involved with friends, church or senior community activities for diversion. Determine priorities: In my mind, making yourself available for emergency and/or medical appointments would be a priority. This will matter quite a bit as time goes on. Grocery shopping not so much because…

In my mind, making yourself available for emergency and/or medical appointments would be a priority. This will matter quite a bit as time goes on. Grocery shopping not so much because… Groceries can often be delivered: Unless they live in a small town, you could likely have groceries delivered to them. You could help them with the online ordering if necessary and keep track of their delivery date. This would save you time. Alternately, you or they could order the groceries for you to pick up. Some stores will offer this service even if they don’t have a delivery option.

Unless they live in a small town, you could likely have groceries delivered to them. You could help them with the online ordering if necessary and keep track of their delivery date. This would save you time. Alternately, you or they could order the groceries for you to pick up. Some stores will offer this service even if they don’t have a delivery option. Most medication can be delivered: Mail service would cost something, but it’s worth the charge if you don’t have to be the person to shop for and deliver every single item.

Mail service would cost something, but it’s worth the charge if you don’t have to be the person to shop for and deliver every single item. Get support: There are support groups online that can help you balance your focus to include your own mental and physical health with their needs. The Caregiver Action Network at caregiveraction.org and the Family Caregiver Alliance at Caregiver.org are two places to start. In-person support group access is spottier, but larger areas tend to have those, as well. Caregivers are everywhere if we look, so do reach out for their support.

Carol Bradley Bursack is a veteran caregiver and an established columnist. She is also a blogger, and the author of “Minding Our Elders: Caregivers Share Their Personal Stories.” Bradley Bursack hosts a website supporting caregivers and elders at www.mindingourelders.com. She can be reached through the contact form on her website.