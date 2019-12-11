Dear Carol: My widowed father had been living alone in a house 500 miles away from me. The house was filthy, with mice and cockroaches overrunning the place. Dad’s always been a hoarder, but it had become risky for him to even move around. His cognitive decline was obvious in other ways, too, like getting caught up in two financial scams, so we took him to a doctor who diagnosed him as having midstage Alzheimer’s.

Dad agreed to move closer to me so that he could live better, and I found a wonderful memory care home for him that is known for quality care. I settled him in, but when I turned to leave for the day, he went ballistic, shouting that I had betrayed him. I'm crushed. Dad’s doctor said that he had to be moved, the staff of the care home says that he's charming to them and he's making friends, but now he hates me. How can I convince him that I did what I did because I love him? — TG.

Dear TG: I’m so sorry that you’re going through this terrible emotional pain, but you did the right thing. Adults with the capacity to determine how they want to live have the right to do so even when their family disagrees, but this isn’t the case with your dad. You obtained a diagnosis that backs up your feeling that your dad had reached this stage, so you had no choice but to act.

Since your dad’s good with the staff and is making friends, I feel that he may actually be relieved that he’s now living in a better environment. It’s possible that his living conditions were intolerable to him, but he didn’t know how to make the necessary changes. When you started to leave, though, the changes may have suddenly become real, and that scared him. There may also be some wounded pride involved.

Painful as it is to have your dad so angry with you, all you can do now is let him live with his anger. He’s apparently safe and even quite content most of the time, and he has the help he needs. This may have to be enough for you for now.

Wait a week or two and then stop in for a cheerful visit. Expect him to reject you again, and when he does, just smile and say, "Oh, OK! We’ll see you later!”

It’s going to be hard the first few times, but I think over time he will mellow. Even if he doesn’t, remind yourself that you did what needed to be done.

Your current role is to be his advocate. While we want the people whom we love to be happy with us, sometimes — especially when they are cognitively impaired — we may be forced to do things that make them unhappy. When that happens, we need to learn to detach from their anger and get on with our own lives as best we can.

Carol Bradley Bursack is a veteran caregiver and an established columnist. She is also a blogger, and the author of “Minding Our Elders: Caregivers Share Their Personal Stories.” Bradley Bursack hosts a website supporting caregivers and elders at www.mindingourelders.com. She can be reached through the contact form on her website.