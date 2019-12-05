FARGO — Hello, lovely humans of the internet and newspaper world! Welcome back to the best part of the week (which it is now, I have just decided for all of you).

You are now like Steve Jobs — decisions are made for you to keep your brain open to discovering new and exciting ideas and innovations. You're welcome.

As many of you know, it is very cold outside. Mother Nature decided that she had enough teasing for one year and decided to blast us with that fluffy white stuff. And guess what... It's gonna be here for the next six months (or more).

Yippee-Skippy.

But don't let these upcoming frigid temperatures stop you from living the best life imaginable!

Winter is here and it's time to get cozy. Here are five ways to keep warm now that it's winter.

Pump some iron

Like many 20-somethings out there, I have some wonderful body-image issues. I am a little THICC-er than I would like to be and it is not fun when it comes time to stuffing this 10-pounds-of-potatoes-body into the 5-pound-sack-clothing, if you catch my drift.

So I decided (for what seems like the 67th time) to do something about it. Yessiree Bob, this gal is a gym-goin', healthy-eatin' fool.

Unfortunately, thanks to baby Chooflin and my need to be around him at almost every waking moment, this means that my gym time is delegated to either late at night (like 10 p.m.) or before work. Naturally, being the masochist that I am, I choose to drag my sleepy butt out of bed at the wee hours of the morning.

Did you guys know that mornings are cold? Like, really cold? Like, oh-my-yeezy-go-back-to-bed-you-moron cold?

Well, it is.

Every morning, I sleepily don my workout attire as fast as I can (to avoid feeling the chill in the air since I choose to keep my house around 63 degrees at all times) and rush to burrow into the warmth of my oversize hooded sweatshirt. It's semi-traumatic, but it wakes me up in the morning real fast.

But you know what happens after an hour of lifting HEAVY WEIGHTS above my HEAD and RUNNING REALLY FAST?! You get WARM!!!

I was seriously rattled. Even in single-digit temperatures, I sauntered out in just my sweatshirt and running shoes and hopped into my chilly car. It was refreshing as heck, y'all.

Seriously, working out warms you up.

Slap on the layers

This first way to stay warm is extremely obvious. Literally just put on more clothing.

But to get the maximum fashion and warmitude out of your winter wardrobe, layering clothing has to be done in a way that is both stylish and functional.

For example, you're not going to layer a cardigan over a hooded sweatshirt. It's bulky, it's sweaty and it's just not going to work all that great.

Find yourself a thick and soft sweater to pop on over your long-sleeved T-shirt base and continue adding layers until you're feeling the warmth. It's also important to remember to keep those tootsies warm. Thick, fuzzy socks also help hold in the heat.

Besides, it's easier to put more clothes on than it is to take clothes off — especially in the winter.

Find a blanket

Once you are all layered up in your sweaters, cuddly pants and cozy socks, it's time to embrace even more hygge with a blanket.

Whether it's a newfound obsession (like the fuzzy sherpa-lined marvels you can find at any store nowadays) or the ol' reliable afghan your grandma crocheted you back in the day, one can never have too many blankets. It's the ultimate comfort item and I will never be upset for receiving another.

Bonus points if your blanket includes a cuddle buddy. They're the best.

Burrow into the warmth and settle in for a wonderful night of watching "Chopped" on Food Network or rewatching "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (the Jim Carrey version, obviously) for the millionth time.

Warm chocolaty milk

Now that your outards are all cozy and snug, it's time to warm your innards.

And what better way to warm those insides than a big steaming mug of hot chocolaty milk? (Hint: There isn't a better way. Trust me.)

To make some of this deliciousness, we turn to the queen of Food Network herself (a title I came up with and bestowed upon this wonderfully red-headed goddess of home-cookin'), Ree Drummond, The Pioneer Woman.

Combine 2 cups of milk with 2 cups of half-and-half in a small saucepan. Warm over medium-low heat and stir in a cup of good semisweet chocolate chips. Heat until melted, stirring constantly as to not burn the milk. Add a splish-splash of vanilla extract and a teaspoon or so of sugar. Serve in your favorite mug and top with whipped cream.

Doesn't that sound amazing?! Even this lactose-intolerant reporter would risk it all for a cup of that steamy, creamy goodness.

Love where you live

Despite the six months of freezing cold temperatures, remember: you choose to live here.

There's so much this area has to offer in the winter, so you may as well enjoy it!

Friday 5 is a weekly column featuring quick tips, tricks, ideas and more — all in bunches of five. Readers can reach Emma Vatnsdal at 701-241-5517.