“I kind of expected it, but I didn’t like it," he said. "I was disappointed, anyway.”

Arthur’s quest to find out what happened to his former girlfriend was featured in the St. Paul Pioneer Press last month. In 1951, the two met at dances in downtown Stillwater. She was 19, lived in Stillwater and worked as a telephone operator; Arthur, then 22, was taking a nine-month course in radio mechanics at the U.S. Air Force base in Osceola, Wis.

Arthur said the young woman caught his eye, and he asked her to dance a slow dance.

When it was time to leave, Arthur asked if she would be back the next week and asked her to save a dance for him. Over the next 10 weeks, the couple “had a great time talking and dancing the slow dances,” he said.

But Arthur was shipped out almost overnight to Korea and lost touch with Tena. He tried to find her after the war, but had no luck. He later married and had three sons; his wife, Ann, died in 2016.

He said he always wondered what happened to Tena and was "curious to know how she made out in life.”

He asked the St. Paul Pioneer Press for help; he thought her name was “Tina Anderson,” and that she had a friend named “Jane.”

Stillwater resident Jean Hoy read about Arthur's quest while on vacation in Las Vegas. She thought her husband’s sister, Mary Hoy Canavero, who graduated from Stillwater High School in 1951, might be able to help.

“I sent her the article, and she recognized him and called her girlfriend (Jean Elmquist Cunningham), who worked at Bell Telephone Company back then,” Hoy said. “(Jean) said she was friends with Tena and that Tena's maiden name was MacDonald, not Anderson.”

Cunningham, whom Arthur remembered as “Jane,” said she remembered dating and dancing with Arthur at the Saturday-night dances.

“He was a very nice-looking man,” Cunningham said in a phone interview Monday from her home north of Peoria, Ill. “He was just a pleasant person to be around, really. You couldn’t ask for a nicer person.”

Tena MacDonald and Jean Elmquist both graduated from Stillwater high school in 1951. In the school yearbook, MacDonald’s senior picture is followed by this quotation: “Enjoy life while you can; you’ll be a long time dead.”

“As soon as I saw the photo, I said, ‘That’s my Tena,’” Arthur said. “I’m not sure how I got her last name wrong. Both Tena and Jean gave me pictures. I kept them in my barracks for weeks.”

MacDonald’s yearbook quotation about enjoying life was “just like her,” he said.

“Too bad she is gone, as I am sure she would have loved to have heard from Fields again,” Cunningham said.

Gerke's older brother, Gus MacDonald, who lives in Stillwater, said his sister lived life to the fullest before dying of cancer at age 63.

Aline Mary MacDonald was named after their mother, he said. “Instead of someone saying ‘Aline’ and two people turning around, they called her Tena,” he said. “She was a real tomboy when she was growing up.”

Gus MacDonald said Tena loved to chase around after him and his best childhood friend, Tom Abercrombie. Abercrombie, who died in 2006, became an award-winning photographer and writer for National Geographic.

“Tom and I were really close, and Tena was three years younger than us,” MacDonald said. “After she got old enough to move, she was like a wart — every place we went, Tena was with us.”

Gerke’s daughter, Tracy Talob, said her mother told stories about working as a phone operator in Stillwater.

“They used to wear roller skates to work the switchboards,” said Talob, who lives in Morehead City, N.C.

Tena was married “for five or six years” to a man named Jerry Schlief, who owned a bar in North Hudson, Wis., Gus MacDonald said.

After they divorced, Tena moved to San Diego, Calif., where another sibling, Betty MacDonald Weaver, was living. That’s where she met Merrill Gerke, he said.

“She moved out to California to see her sister — and ended up coming back with a husband,” he said.

Merrill Gerke, a Navy veteran, worked at the Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in California. The couple later moved to Panama City, Fla.

Tena died on Aug. 1, 1996, and is buried at Barrancas National Cemetery at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Fla.; Merrill Gerke died in 2005 and is buried in the same cemetery.

Jean Cunningham and Fields Arthur have exchanged a few emails since the newspaper article appeared.

On Oct. 26, Arthur shared some of his work and family history:

“I worked in the federal civil service for 34½ years on many interesting projects including the Mercury Astronaut program,” he wrote. “I met and participated in meetings with six of the astronauts including John Glenn, Scott Carpenter, Wally Schirra, Gordon Cooper and Alan Shepard. Also worked on two secret projects. I had very interesting work assignments.”

“Thanks for the interesting information about you & yours,” Cunningham wrote back the next day. “Sounds like you had an interesting life. … I do believe where we danced was the Armory in Stillwater. Know they hosted quite a few of them. My grandparents had a dance hall in Withrow, Minn., but don't think we ever went out there. Nice hearing from you.”

Cunningham said it was fun to reconnect after all these years.

Arthur said he was grateful to the readers who helped him find Tena.

“You took a request letter," he wrote, "and turned it into a very interesting love story.”