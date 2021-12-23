BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship of America chapter is set to meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, in the community room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

Abraham Hierlmaier from Bemidji will be the guest speaker at the meeting and shared a bit of his story in a release:

"My story of Christ working in me began when I was about 6 years old after my whole family was involved in a severe car crash around Christmas time. My injuries included two broken legs, and I was afraid I would die. Fortunately, my mom was a believer and explained that if we have Jesus in our hearts we don’t have to fear dying. At that time, she prayed with me and I asked Jesus to come into my heart, and, following my recovery, I was baptized.

"In 2016, I was able to join a short-term group going to Haiti with Country Faith Church through a coworker at Bemidji Aviation Services, where I was working in their parts department. In January 2018, I left the U.S. to serve in West Asia for two years with a training farm working with students mostly from Iran. The goal of the farm was to equip the students with agriculture skills while also training them in scripture and how to be church leaders.

"As lockdowns and travel restrictions came in 2020, I was unable to return to West Asia and God opened the door to serving in East Africa for a year. In November 2020, I left again to serve a year there, and I have seen God work in many ways during my time there. I returned to the US in November 2021 and am currently preparing to serve in a long-term position with Avant. Currently, I am seeking where God would have me serve and am confident He will make it clear in time."

The public is invited to attend the meeting to hear more of Hierlmaier's story, and to worship, praise and fellowship, the release said.