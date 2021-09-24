BEMIDJI -- Members of the Bemidji Seventh-day Adventist Church gathered on Saturday, Sept. 18, for the dedication of the recently rebuilt Ten Commandments monument that now stands on the church property at 4400 Eckles Rd. NW along U.S. Highway 2.

According to a release, the rebuilding took place because the former monument that stood on the private property of Don and Ramona Larsen, one mile west of this new location, had to be demolished in 2015.

The Minnesota Highway Department had found it necessary to revamp the southern terminal end of State Highway 89 in an effort to achieve safer traffic flow, so the original Ten Commandments had to come down, the release said.

Life-long Eckles Township resident Don Larsen, 93, built the original 14-by-18-feet concrete tablets, which he began back in 2006. When it was decided to build another monument of the same dimensions, his son Richard "Dick" Larsen, also of Eckles Township, was willing to do the work of rebuilding it. Dick was also assisted in the construction by his daughter-in-law from Guatemala, the release said.

"When originally constructed, Don's primary goal was to bring a reminder to those passing by these essential guidelines our Creator instructed us in, through Moses, so long ago at Mount Sinai. When obeyed, they honor our heavenly Father and benefit all of us," the release said.

“It seems to me we need the commandments more than ever with all of today's issues and problems," Don Larsen said in the release.

"The Word of God is true and is steadfast. It never changes despite what goes on around us. What was Don's purpose then is also the purpose of the Bemidji Seventh-day Adventist Church: to be a witness to the eternal law of God and to live in harmony with all," the release said. "We would do well to heed these commandments. As a community of faith, it is our hope and our mission to bring others to a close walk with Jesus and have confidence His word gives life to those who believe in Him."

Visitors wishing to get a closer look at the monument may now stop in a dedicated parking area on the church property, which is complete with a sidewalk, a park bench, picnic tables, night-time lighting, and written information about the Ten Commandments available in a small kiosk at the parking area.