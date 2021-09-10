TURTLE RIVER -- Its name and location have changed, but the Lutheran church that serves this tight-knit community has thrived for 100 years, and on Sunday, Sept. 12, it’s time to celebrate.

New Salem Lutheran Church, located just off U.S. Highway 71, will hold a centennial worship service and observance at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

“What’s special about New Salem is it’s truly a welcoming place,” said Terry Hagensen, who has been pastor there since 2017. “When people come and they want to join this congregation it’s because of that. We are about the person coming in here. We don’t do pledges. It’s just total trusting that if we’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing, it gets taken care of.”

Longtime church member Sue Rosselet has been researching New Salem’s history in preparation for the centennial. She has gained an appreciation for the people who started what was called Salem Evangelical Lutheran Congregation on June 16, 1921.

“What really came true to me was just how resilient and how strong those people were who built and founded this church,” Rosselet said. “They didn’t just come to church on Sunday. They were there; they did all the work. They were not rich people by any means. But it was never about money, it was about giving of their time. They were doing God’s work with their hands a long time before it became a slogan on a T-shirt.”

'The people’s church'



In the early years, services were held in homes of members, a local store and a building that was purchased from the Ladies Benevolent and Social Union of Turtle River.

The first Salem church was built in 1939. It is now called the Old Salem Hall and is used for community and social events. In 2003 the church’s name was changed from Salem to New Salem, and in 2004 ground was broken for the new building. It welcomed worshipers for the first time on Jan. 9, 2005.

Hagensen is impressed with the congregation’s commitment to the town of Turtle River.

“They believe very strongly that we are here for this community,” he said. “They know they’re connected to the bigger (world), but they know we need to start here. Ministry needs to happen in a community with strong leadership here that takes ministry seriously. This is the people’s church. This is not my church. And if they want their church to exist, to thrive, to grow, they have to be involved in it.”

Rosselet agreed, adding “They’re very interested in the Turtle River community, and by extension into Bemidji. They’ve been very blessed to have the leaders they have, not just the pastors, but the lay leaders, who do so much and keep pushing us along. I think if we sit back and reflect, the Holy Spirit keeps pushing us along, too.”

Sunday’s celebration will include the unveiling of a large drawing of the old and new church steeples by church member Mike Moen. Attendees will be able to see a new bell tower erected by church members this past week. Bishop Bill Tesch of Northwest Minnesota ELCA Synod is planning to attend and speak, along with three former pastors. A catered brunch will follow the 9:30 a.m. service.