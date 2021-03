BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship America will meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, at Mt. Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave. SE.

The guest speaker will be Myron Selzler, who is from the Bemidji area. Attendees can bring their own beverages and will observe all social distancing and health recommendations. Use the entrance adjacent to the north parking lot.