We use the phrase "social distancing" several times a day now, yet seven months ago most of us had never put those two words side by side. As we prepare for Thanksgiving in a few weeks, we need to be reminded of a much older piece of social advice: When surrounded by family and friends, talk about anything you want, except for religion and politics.

As a recovering politician and current theologian, adhering to that advice means I often need to sit on my hands with my mouth closed, lest my rocking of the boat results in the sinking of the social ship.

With all of the political and social division, Thanksgiving gatherings will be especially volatile this year. It’s as if the dining room table has been soaked in gasoline, the air in the room replaced with propane, and sticks of dynamite placed under every chair just waiting for some oaf to light a match by commenting on ballot counting procedures or mask-wearing policies.

You do have some options to prevent social explosions. My favorite is to pile such a massive quantity of food on my plate, keeping my mouth so full there’s no room for offensive words to eek out (although this option will likely lead to some offensive sounds).

Thankfully we live in Minnesota, which continually provides a safe harbor for conversation: The ever-popular complaining about the weather. Yet this unseasonably warm fall makes even that more difficult this year. The only other viable nonoffending option is griping about the Twins and Vikings, so this year I’m thankful for our mediocre sports teams.

Following this sort of advice will certainly help keep the peace, but understand that doing so comes at a huge cost. Our religious and political views are fundamental parts of our lives, and if we don’t exercise those muscles, or if we only engage in conversations with people we know to be like minded, we become less and less able to articulate without arguing. Avoiding political and religious conversation actually contributes to this new era of the Divided States.

If we hope to once again become the United States, we need to learn to talk about politics and religion in healthy ways.

The Apostle Paul gives some excellent advice on how we can do this in 1 Thessalonians 2. He says our motivation when conversing should always be to please God, not ourselves or others (v3-4). Don’t exaggerate or manipulate facts. Instead speak the truth, basing your opinions on the foundation of truth, God’s Word (v5). Love your conversation partners by seeking to truly understand them, and want what’s best for them. Make sure your words are encouraging, comforting, and urge others to live a life worthy of God (v12).

Of course, your other option is to keep your pie hole stuffed with dinner rolls and mashed potatoes.