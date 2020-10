Bemidji area women are invited to a Christian Women's Luncheon at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, at the Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE.

Along with a meal, the program will feature Michelle from Junkin' Treasures with home décor and gift ideas. Linda Berg from Superior, Wis. will also be speaking at the program.

Cost of the meal and program is $13. To make reservations, call Linda at (218) 444-4709 or Carolyn at (218) 751-4597. Walk-ins welcome. Masks are required.