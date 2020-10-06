Guest speakers will be Shad and Stephanie Markuson. For the last couple of years they have served as pastors in Naytahwaush within the White Earth Nation. Through their ministry “Love for White Earth,” their vision is to see individuals and families transformed by the grace of God, a release said.

Stephanie will share her personal testimony of redemption along with testimonies of what God is doing among the Native American people. Shad will share about Headwaters Wall of Prayer, whose vision it is to strategically advance the kingdom of God by uniting the regional body of Christ in 24/7 prayer, the release said.

Attendees are welcome to bring a beverage of their choice to enjoy during the meeting. Masks are required, and social distancing will be practiced.