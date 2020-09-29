BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship America are set to meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at Mt. Zion church, 414 Lincoln Avenue SE.

The guest speaker is Philip Rose from Bemidji. He and his wife recently moved here from California, Philip served in the military for a total of 25 years including the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1972, a release said.

Coffee and donuts will be served. Attendees will observe all social distancing and health recommendations. Use the entrance adjacent to the north parking lot.

