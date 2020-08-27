More than 30 parishioners headed to Saulsbury Beach on Green Lake in Spicer, Minn., to be baptized by the lake’s water while a crowd cheered them on. The baptism is typically held inside the church, but due to COVID-19 the parish decided to hold their celebration at the lake.

Each person was recorded on video giving a testimony before being dipped in the water. These videos will be shown at an additional celebration in October, when the church may start holding indoor gatherings again.