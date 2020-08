BEMIDJI -- -Area women are invited to the Christian Women's Dinner at 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, at Minnesota Nice Cafe, 315 Irvine Ave. NW. Cost of meal and program is $12.

Along with the meal, the program will feature music by Free Indeed and speaker Karol Rae Rokola from Grand Rapids, Minn. who will be sharing her story "Dare to Dream."

To make reservations, call Linda at (218) 444-4709 or Carolyn at (218) 751-4597. Walk-ins are also welcome. Masks are required.