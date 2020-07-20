BEMIDJI -- The next virtual recital of the Summer Recital Series presented by the Bemidji Area Church Musicians begins at noon on Wednesday, July 15.

The recital will feature several Trinity Lutheran musicians. Maddie Schutte on trumpet, Debbie Nordick handbell soloist and Deon Wentzell on flute, director of music ministry at Trinity Lutheran. Genise Schutte on piano will accompany all of the soloists.

The recitals may be viewed on the BACM Facebook page and YouTube channel. Both places have a way to donate. Donations can also be made by sending a check to BACM, 701 31st St. NW, Bemidji, MN. Funds support scholarship programs for freshman college students in music study, Fellowships for BSU students to serve in Bemidji churches and for young organ students.

For more information, call Kenneth Wold at (218) 751-2554, Carol Johnson at (218) 751-0415 or Shar Paquette at (218) 766-3211.