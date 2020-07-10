There are two basic emotions everyone struggles with: anger and fear. Often the person who struggles with anger struggles much less with fear. And the one who struggles with fear often struggles much less with anger.

The good news, whether your current struggle is with anger or fear, is that God, through the power and presence of the Holy Spirit, can help us overcome anger and fear. Will we still get angry or have fear? Yes, but neither our anger nor fear will linger or consume us.

When we receive Christ as the savior and leader of our life, we are a new creation. We are not who we once were. We start a journey where God molds and shapes us into the real me he created me to be. We cooperate with him and he shapes us into a greater reflection of our Divine Creator.

We pay a high price for anger and fear. With anger we can act in a way that violates our values and hurts relationships. With fear we can hold back from taking obedient steps. I heard a powerful quote today: “A tough decision is a tough decision, not because we don’t know the answer. A tough decision is a tough decision because we know the answer, but most of us don’t have the courage to do what we know.”

Anger and worry can sap our energy, lead us to emotionally unhealthy places and influence our actions and behaviors. Ultimately, we pay a high emotional, physical, spiritual and relational price.

We get nervous, worrisome, pessimistic and those around us become uptight. We get angry and those around us respond with anger or they shut down and withdraw from us. Anger, worry and fear are the dominant causes of emotional tension.

Emotional tension causes a great percentage of illness in America. I have heard of medical reports that say the range is anywhere from 60% to 80%, of all the illness in our country, is emotionally induced. That does not mean the person isn’t truly sick; they are. The physical effects are very real. But the root cause behind the illness, in scores of cases, is unhealthy amounts of anger, resentment, worry, bitterness, fear.

A medical doctor named McMillan wrote a book several years ago entitled, "None of These Diseases." He shows how keeping God's commands not only bring you better emotional health, it will also bring you better physical health. There is a physical price tag to living apart from God.

In the Bible, a man named Paul wrote a letter to a young pastor Timothy saying, “For God has not given us a spirit of fear and timidity, but of power, love and self-discipline.”

How do we overcome fear, worry and anger? We acknowledge that it does not come from God and we ask God to bring his spirit of power, love, and self-discipline more fully into our hearts and minds. We must ask God to help us develop healthier patterns of thinking and living.

What needs to increase in your life? Power, love or self-discipline? Have you asked God for His help? Have you asked him to change what you think about? Have you kept your eyes open for opportunities to love and serve others? Have you released control to God?