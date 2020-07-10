BEMIDJI -- Area women are invited to the Christian Women's Dinner at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 20, at the Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE, use rear entrance.

Along with the meal, the program will feature speaker Linda Berg from Superior, Wis. who will share her story "Becoming an Author Wasn't My Plan." There will also be music by Karen Stish.

Cost of meal and program is $12. To make reservations, call Linda at (218) 444-4709 or Carolyn at (218) 751-4597. Walk-ins are also welcome. Masks are optional.