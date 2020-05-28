Zion, Our Savior's Lutheran Churches to hold online services

BLACKDUCK -- Zion Lutheran Church of Blackduck and Our Savior's Lutheran Church of Kelliher will hold online worship services starting at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday mornings on the Blackduck Lutheran Church YouTube Channel and their website www.nbelp.org.

Area Lutheran churches to hold drive-in services

BEMIDJI -- First Lutheran in combination with Aardahl Lutheran, Calvary Lutheran and New Salem Lutheran Churches and Lutheran Campus Ministry will be holding a 10 a.m. “Drive-In” worship service on Sunday, May 31, at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds, 7223 Fairgrounds Rd. NW.

Organizers advise that attendees bring their own bulletins, as they contain everything needed to participate in the service. Bulletins can be printed from www.flcbemidji.org. Click the “Let’s do Church Online” graphic, download and print. Attendees can also use their phone to follow along. Attendees can drive in, park and tune their radios to 91.1 FM to join in worship, a release said.

Bemidji Area Church Musicians recital series kicks off June 3

BEMIDJI -- The 33rd season of the Summer Recital Series presented by the Bemidji Area Church Musicians begins at noon on Wednesday, June 3, as a “virtual recital.”

This first recital will feature archived footage of The First City Handbell Choir. They have been unable to rehearse as a group due to COVID-19 restrictions. The 30-minute recital program will feature religious and classical music showing different ringing techniques presented in recent past recitals, a release said.

Hand chimes will also be played and Jennifer Johnson will perform a vocal solo. Carol Johnson and Vicki Stenerson serve as co-directors. The First City Handbell Choir is under the umbrella of the Headwaters School of Music and the Arts.

The recitals may be viewed on the BACM Facebook page and YouTube channel. Both places will have a way to donate. Donations can also be made by sending a check to BACM, 701 31st St. NW, Bemidji, MN. Funds support scholarship programs for freshman college students in music study, Fellowships for BSU students to serve in Bemidji churches and for young organ students.

For more information, call Kenneth Wold at (218) 751-2554, Carol Johnson at (218) 751-0415 or Shar Paquette at (218) 766-3211.