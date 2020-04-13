FARGO — When times are good it’s easy to forget the finiteness of our physical body and the infinite life of our soul. As a human you are an eternal soul with a temporary body. Yet, often, we obsess over our physical health and ignore the health of our soul. One of the opportunities difficult times can prompt is to take an inventory of our soul.

In Psalm 119:28, King David reflects on the state of his soul. He boldly, transparently reveals the results. He states, “My soul is weary with sorrow.” Perhaps your soul is weary. Perhaps it is weary from anxiety, fear or frustration. Perhaps physical isolation and social distancing is taking a toll. Perhaps you are weary as you realize the financial setbacks you are facing. There are many circumstances that can deplete the strength of our soul.

David then teaches us the major step he is taking, and we must take, to care for his soul, “strengthen me according to your word.” I have been praying for friends who are business owners and senior pastors. They are navigating the effects of this pandemic on their business or church. I don’t know the specifics, but I do know it hasn’t been “business as normal” for any of them. And the drastic disruptions and changes that have been quickly and violently thrust upon them, impact the work life and soul health of them and their employees.

Each business owner I rub shoulders with feels a deep responsibility for their employees. There are some employees who have no idea how deeply business owners care for their employees and how heavy the burden they carry for them during difficult days.

With this in mind, I emailed some of my business owner friends this week to encourage their souls and “strengthen them according to God’s Word.” Here are the three Bible verses the Lord placed on my heart to share with them. They have strengthened my soul recently.

Psalm 27:13-14, “I am still confident of this: I will see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Wait for the Lord; be strong and take heart and wait for the Lord.” I love the audacious confidence and firm foundation for building our lives upon these verses proclaim. As a follower of Jesus, not only will I see the goodness of the Lord in my eternal home, I am confident I will see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living.

Proverbs 3:5-6, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make your paths straight.” This verse provides powerful wisdom on how to navigate difficult times. We must trust God and courageously follow the wisdom the Holy Spirit grants his followers. Difficult times are not the time to take shortcuts.

John 1:4-5, “In him (Jesus) was life, and that life was the light of all mankind. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” John lived through horrific circumstances and yet at the end of his life when he wrote his memoirs his description of Jesus was the light of all mankind. No pandemic can overcome the light of Jesus.