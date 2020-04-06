BEMIDJI -- First Lutheran Church in Bemidji is joining with other churches across Minnesota in ringing its bells as a source of encouragement and support during these extraordinary times.

"As our community shelters in place to help stop the spread of coronavirus, we join with other people across the world who are creatively finding ways to reach out to their neighbors to reduce their sense of isolation and aloneness," a release from the church said. "The familiar sound of bells, which have traditionally called people together on Sunday mornings, may now be a way to connect us with one another on a daily basis."

The bells will ring out at noon beginning on Easter Sunday, April 12. During this time people are invited to "pause and take a breath in the midst of an anxious time or to simply stop and remember or pray for those who are especially vulnerable right now. It’s one more way we can remain connected as a community," the release said.