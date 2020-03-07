Full Gospel Businessmen set to meet

BEMIDJI -- The Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship of America will meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, in the community room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW. A light breakfast will be served. The guest speaker will be Tim Pomp from Bemidji. He has served as Worship Leader for YouthQuake Youth conferences in Denver, Colo. He has been a featured speaker at Strawberry Lake Christian Retreat in Ogema, and numerous other conferences around the country, a release said.

Christian Women's Luncheon set for March 16

BEMIDJI -- Area women are invited to a Christian Women's Luncheon at 1 p.m. on Monday March 16, at the Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson St. SE, use the front entrance.

Along with the meal, the program will feature Wendell Affield, Bemidji Community Food Shelf volunteer and author from Bemidji. He will share his personal story "It's one thing to write a book; it's another to live it." Attendees are asked to bring canned goods or personal care items such as soap and shampoo to donate to the food shelf. Cost is $12. To make a reservation, call Linda at (218) 444-4709 or Carolyn at (218) 751-4597. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Mount Zion presents ‘Life of Paul’ seminars

BEMIDJI -- Chuck Porta of Ram’s Horn Ministries in Eden Prairie will complete his seminar on “The Life Of Paul,” at Mount Zion Church. The seminar will be presented in three two-hour sessions during the weekend of March 20-21. The sessions will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday. Porta will give an in depth examination of the life, ministry, letters, and controversies concerning the Apostle Paul and his influence on the Church throughout the ages, a release said. Anyone who is interested in learning more about early church history, the teachings of the Bible, or the gospel of Jesus Christ according to Paul, is invited to attend.

If you attended Parts 1 and 2 last fall, there is no further cost for Part 3. Otherwise, the cost is $15 due at the Friday session. Previous attendance is not required, catch up on Parts 1 and 2 by watching the videos at: www.youtube.com/user/mtzionch . Attendees can register in advance by emailing their name and phone number to mtzionch@gmail.com , or calling (218) 751-8000 and leaving a message. Chuck Porta is a nationally-known evangelist and Bible teacher with over 40 years in the ministry, and formerly a pastor of Way of the Cross Church in Blaine, the release said. Mt. Zion Church is a non-denominational congregation and meets in the old elementary school building at 414 Lincoln Ave. SE.

The Jostie’s family folk band to perform

BEMIDJI -- The Jostie's family folk band will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at First Baptist Church, 1555 Paul Bunyan Drive NW. The event is free and open to the community. For more information on the Jostie family, find them on Facebook and Twitter.

Fish fry dinners set at St. Ann’s Catholic Church

BLACKDUCK -- St. Ann's Catholic Church will host all-you-can-eat fish fry dinners from 5 to 7 p.m. on Fridays, March 20 and April 3, in the church hall, 388 First St. NE. The meal includes fish, a baked potato, green beans, coleslaw, homemade bread, bars and a beverage. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and younger.