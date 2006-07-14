Bemidji Area Aglow to meet March 14

BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Area Aglow is hosting a meeting from 10 a.m. to noon. Saturday, March 14, at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Dr NW. Jan Werlein will be speaking on the powerful tools that God has given us, a release said.

United Methodist Church plans bazaar

BEMIDJI -- United Methodist Church will host an “Art, Soup and Pie Bazaar” from 10:30 a.m to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 924 Beltrami Ave. NW. The event is free to the public with area artists presenting wares to sell. For more information, call Deborah Davis at (218) 751-3503.

Christian Women's Luncheon scheduled

BEMIDJI -- Area women are invited to a Christian Women's Luncheon at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 16, at the Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE.

Along with the meal, the program will feature Wendell Affield, Bemidji Community Food Shelf volunteer and author from Bemidji. He will share his personal story, "It's one thing to write a book; it's another to live it." Attendees are asked to bring canned goods or personal care items such as soap and shampoo to donate to the food shelf. Cost is $12. To make a reservation, call Linda at (218) 444-4709 or Carolyn at (218) 751-4597. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Mount Zion presents ‘Life of Paul’ seminars

BEMIDJI -- Chuck Porta of Ram’s Horn Ministries in Eden Prairie will complete his seminar on “The Life Of Paul,” at Mount Zion Church. The seminar will be presented in three two-hour sessions during the weekend of March 20-21. The sessions will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Porta will give an in depth examination of the life, ministry, letters, and controversies concerning the Apostle Paul and his influence on the Church throughout the ages, a release said. Anyone who is interested in learning more about early church history, the teachings of the Bible, or the gospel of Jesus Christ according to Paul, is invited to attend. If you attended Parts 1 and 2 last fall, there is no further cost for Part 3. Otherwise, the cost is $15 due at the Friday session. Previous attendance is not required, catch up on Parts 1 and 2 by watching the videos at: www.youtube.com/user/mtzionch . Attendees can register in advance by emailing their name and phone number to mtzionch@gmail.com , or calling (218) 751-8000 and leaving a message.

Chuck Porta is a nationally-known evangelist and Bible teacher with over 40 years in the ministry, and formerly a pastor of Way of the Cross Church in Blaine, the release said. Mt. Zion Church is a non-denominational congregation and meets in the old elementary school building at 414 Lincoln Ave. SE.

The Jostie’s family folk band to perform

BEMIDJI -- The Jostie's family folk band will perform at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at First Baptist Church, 1555 Paul Bunyan Drive NW. The event is free and open to the community.

For more information on the Jostie family, find them on Facebook and Twitter.

Fish fry dinners set at St. Ann’s

BLACKDUCK -- St. Ann's Catholic Church will host all-you-can-eat fish fry dinners from 5 to 7 p.m. on Fridays, March 20 and April 3, in the church hall, 388 First St. NE.The meal includes fish, a baked potato, green beans, coleslaw, homemade bread, bars and a beverage. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and younger.

Sacred Heart plans rummage, bake sale

WILTON -- Sacred Heart Church of Wilton will host a rummage and bake sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 28, in the social hall, 135 Third St. NW, in Wilton. Funds raised will be used to support the church and local community, a release said.

A luncheon with BBQ, hot dogs, chips and dessert will be available. The sale will include antiques, furniture, clothing, linens, toys and more.