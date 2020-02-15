Christian Women's Luncheon set for Feb. 17

BEMIDJI -- Area women are invited to the Christian Women's Luncheon at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, at the Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE. Use the front entrance.

Along with the meal, the program will feature Michelle Oie speaking on "Love Your Body, Love Yourself," a release said.

Cost of the meal and program is $12. To make a reservation, call Linda at (218) 444-4709 or Carolyn at (218) 751-4597. Walk-ins are welcome.

Bemidji Baptist to hold ‘50 and Better’ Bible study

BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Baptist Church will host a Bible study for anyone 50 years old and “better,” followed by a special meal from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the church, 2130 Paul Bunyan Drive SE. For more information, call (218) 751-9311 or visit www.bemidjibaptist.com .

Lenten, Ash Wednesday services at Trinity Lutheran

CASS LAKE -- Trinity Lutheran Church, in addition to their regular 10:30 a.m. worship

service on Sundays, will hold an Ash Wednesday service at 5:30 p.m. with Communion on Feb. 26. There will also be a study based on the book “Which Way Lord” by Rob Fuquay starting at 4 p.m. A simple soup supper to be served during fellowship at 6 p.m. Lenten services will be held on March 4, 11, 18, 25, and April 1 starting at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome. The church is located at 6810 U.S. Highway 2 W, Cass Lake.

St. Bart’s to host anti-racism conversation

BEMIDJI -- St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church will host a conversation on the topic of “Anti-Racism and the Episcopal Church's Repudiation of the Doctrine of Discovery” from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, at St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 1800 Irvine Ave.

The “situation of Indigenous Americans will be examined, beginning with the pre-Columbian historical context and the initiation and impact of the Doctrine of Discovery,” a release said.

The involvement of the Christian church, from early missionary and colonization efforts will be discussed, focusing particularly on those of the Episcopal church. The current realities and challenges of Indigenous life will also be presented, with suggestions on how the church can most effectively and appropriately respond to the injustices of the past, many of which continue to the present day, the release said.

The discussion will be led by Reverend Bradley Hauff, Indigenous Ministries Missioner for the Episcopal Church. Tea will be served.

Area churches to hold Ash Wednesday services

DEBS -- Debs Trinity Lutheran Church will hold Ash Wednesday services at noon on Feb. 26 at the church, 26685 Debs Road NW.

Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church in Puposky will hold Ash Wednesday services at 7 p.m. on Feb. 26. The church is located at 1214 Durand Drive in Puposky.

Day of Renewal services set at Sacred Heart

WILTON -- Sacred Heart Church of Wilton will hold Day of Renewal services from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb 26, at the church, 135 Third St. NW.

Brendan Case will share “Hearing the Voice of God: Practical tools to hear your Father's voice so that your prayer becomes a conversation.” Attendees are asked to bring a Bible and journal. Case is the author of "The Disciple's School of Prayer," "Relentless Pursuit," and "Manual of Praise," and has been preaching all over the U.S. since 1996, a release said.

Here is a schedule of events for the day: