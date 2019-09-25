Christian Women's Luncheon set for Feb. 17

BEMIDJI -- Area women are invited to the Christian Women's Luncheon to be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, at the Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE. Come in front entrance.

Along with the meal, the program will feature Kent and Shantel Dudley who will share their story "Dare to Dream Again" through music and talk, a release said.

Cost of the meal and program is $12. To make a reservation, call Linda at (218) 444-4709 or Carolyn at (218) 751-4597. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Area churches to hold Ash Wednesday Services

DEBS -- Debs Trinity Lutheran Church will hold Ash Wednesday services at noon on Feb. 26, at the church, 26685 Debs Road NW.

Our Redeemer's Lutheran Church in Puposky will hold Ash Wednesday Services at 7 p.m. on Feb. 26. The church is located at 1214 Durand Drive in Puposky.

Day of Renewal services at Sacred Heart Church

WILTON -- Sacred Heart Church of Wilton will hold Day of Renewal services from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb 26, at the church, 135 Third St. NW.

Brendan Case will share “Hearing the Voice of God: Practical tools to hear your Father's voice so that your prayer becomes a conversation.” Attendees are asked to bring a Bible and journal. Case is the author of "The Disciple's School of Prayer," "Relentless Pursuit," and "Manual of Praise," and has been preaching all over the U.S. since 1996, a release said.

Here is a schedule of events for the day:

Workshops will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Lunch will be from noon to 1 p.m.

Workshops from 1 to 5 p.m.

Soup dinner will be served from 5 to 6 p.m.

Ash Wednesday Mass begins at 7 p.m.



