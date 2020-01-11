Living Hope support group to meet

BEMIDJI -- Living Hope support group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Bemidji First Assembly Church, 1015 Fourth St. SE.

The group meets the second and fourth Thursday of each month. It is a faith-based, peer-led support group that is open to the public. Workbook journals are recommended, but not required, and are available for $20 each.

To order a workbook, contact Valerie at valeries@mentalhealthusa.org or call (815) 670-4173.

Bemidji Area Aglow meeting set

BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Area Aglow will meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

A few local Aglow board members will once again share a few of the names of God, a release said.

Christian Women's Luncheon to be held Jan. 20

BEMIDJI -- Area women are invited to the Christian Women's Luncheon at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, at the Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE, front entrance.

Along with the meal, the program will feature the "Annual Saks Fifth Avenue." Donate new or like-new jewelry, clothing, decor and more, a release said. Participants will have three chances to win with no purchase necessary.

The speaker will be Sarah Page of Bemidji. She will share her story, "Trusting the master weaver when we can't see His full design," the release said.

Cost of the meal and program is $12. To make reservations, call Linda at (218) 444-4709 or Carolyn at (218) 751-4597. Walk-ins are also welcome.