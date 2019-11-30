St. Bartholomew’s to hold Christmas Eve celebration

BEMIDJI -- St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church will hold a Christmas Eve celebration at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at the church, 1800 Irvine Ave. St. Bartholomew's Rev. Matthew Cobb will officiate and offer a Christmas Eve sermon, a release said.

Christmas Eve services in Debs, Puposky

DEBS -- The Debs Trinity Lutheran Church will hold a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at the church, 26685 Debs Rd. NW.

Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church of Puposky will hold a candlelight service at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at the church, 1214 Durand Drive NW. All are welcome.

Bemidji Baptist to hold Christmas Eve service

BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Baptist Church will host a Christmas Eve service at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24, at the church, 2130 Paul Bunyan Drive SE. All are welcome to celebrate by singing carols, enjoying beautiful music, and a timely biblical message about the baby destined to be the Savior of mankind, a release said. For more information, call (2180 751-9311, find Bemidji Baptist Church on Facebook or visit www.BemidjiBaptist.com .

Annual Bemidji Community Holiday Meal

BEMIDJI -- The 40th annual community holiday meal will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25, at First Lutheran Church, 900 Bemidji Ave. N. Doors open at 11:45 a.m.

The free dinner will be ham with all the trimmings, everyone is welcome to attend.

Dinners will also be delivered to those who are home bound. To have a meal delivered, call Karen at (218) 214- 6301 by noon on Monday, Dec. 23. Anyone interested can sign up to volunteer to help with prep from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Dec. 24, or to help in the kitchen, dining room or with cleanup at various times between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 25. To volunteer, call Jeff at (218) 308-0980.

Monetary donations are appreciated, checks may be made out to Bemidji Community Meals. Mail to: Kathy Luepe, 24050 County Road 9, Bemidji, MN 56601.

'Hope for the Holidays' session announced

BEMIDJI -- A “Hope for the Holidays” support session will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Bemidji First Assembly, 1015 Fourth St. SE.

The group is a safe place for people who are struggling with depression to find hope and encouragement during the holiday season, a release said. It's free and open to the community for adults 18 and older. Refreshments will be provided.

Bemidji First Assembly will also be hosting “Living Hope Support Groups for Depression” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the first, third and fifth Thursdays of each month starting Jan. 2. For more information, call (218) 751-2485.