Bemidji Area Aglow set to meet Dec. 14

BEMIDJI -- Bemidji Area Aglow will meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

Deb McGregor will be the keynote speaker. She is a certified life coach, and will give those in attendance some tools to help in this time of holiday preparation, a release said.

Christmas musical announced at Faith Baptist

BEMIDJI -- Faith Baptist Church will present “The Light of the World,” a Christmas musical, at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at the church, 2531 Roosevelt Rd. SE. Refreshments will be served following the concert. Everyone is invited to attend. For more information, call (218) 751-4506.

Free Church to hold Christmas musical

BEMIDJI -- The Evangelical Free Church choir will present the Christmas musical “Joy Has Dawned” by Lloyd Larson at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at the church, 115 Carr Lake Road SW. The choir of 27 singers will be accompanied by an instrumental ensemble and pianist, Laura Englestad. The director is Kenneth J. Wold.

This music expresses the prevailing theme of Christmas which is joy, a release said. The musical has been written to include several familiar Christmas carols and songs that have joy as their focus, the release said. The audience will be invited to sing with the choir on some of the carols. Soloists include Dan and Ellen Ward, and Linda Garrett.

Following the performance, there will be a time of fellowship and refreshments. The event is free and open to the public.

Nightlights support group to meet

BEMIDJI -- Nightlights, a nondenominational support group for anyone who has a loved one with mental illness, will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, in the Kateri room at St. Philip’s Church, 702 Beltrami Ave. NW.

'Hope for the Holidays' session announced

BEMIDJI -- A “Hope for the Holidays” support session will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19, at Bemidji First Assembly, 1015 Fourth St. SE.

The group is a safe place for people who are struggling with depression to find hope and encouragement during the holiday season, a release said. It's free and open to the community for adults 18 and older. Refreshments will be provided.

Bemidji First Assembly will also be hosting “Living Hope Support Groups for Depression” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the first, third and fifth Thursdays of each month starting Jan. 2. For more information, call (218) 751-2485.