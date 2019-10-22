Eagle Brook Church will open a new branch in Rochester on Sunday, Oct. 27.

The church was attended by about 22,211 per week in the 2018-19 church season, plus about 13,000 online participants.

That makes it easily the largest church in the state. Eagle Brook’s weekly attendance — without the new worshippers in Rochester — rank 18th in the nation, according to Wikipedia.

The church broadcasts sermons, usually by Senior Pastor Bob Merritt. It telecasts them to churches in Woodbury, Anoka, Blaine, Lakeville, Lino Lakes, Spring Lake Park, Wayzata and White Bear Lake.

The Rochester church will start as other branch facilities have done, in rented spaces. In Woodbury and other cities, Eagle Brook first operated in schools and other buildings, then later built separate church buildings.

The Rochester church will conduct services in the Mayo Civic Center Presentation Hall, 30 Civic Center Drive, with services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday.