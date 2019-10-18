St. Bartholomew's to host Fall Fiesta Bake Sale

BEMIDJI -- St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church Women will host their annual Fall Fiesta Bake Sale and White Elephants from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the church, 1800 Irvine Ave.

A choice of sloppy joe or hot dog lunch will be available for $5. Children can enjoy shopping and face painting, a release said. The church serves the Bemidji community by raising funds to support area nonprofits such as the Bemidji Community Food Shelf, Bemidji Community Table, Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter, Wolf Center and more, a release said. For more information, call (701) 421-8910.

Solberg elected to ELCA Church Council

BOVEY -- Loren Solberg of Grand Rapids, Minn., was recently elected to the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America Church Council at the 2019 Churchwide Assembly. Solberg is a long-time member of Bethel-Trinity Lutheran Church in Bovey, an ELCA congregation in the Northeastern Minnesota Synod, and was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Blackduck. He is also active in Bethel-Trinity's congregational leadership and synod-level committees, a release said.

Gathering under the theme "We are church," voting members of the 2019 Churchwide Assembly of the ELCA made a number of key decisions to further the mission and ministry of the church, including electing members to serve on the ELCA Church Council, churchwide committees and churchwide boards, the release said.

The national ELCA Church Council serves as the board of directors for the church. Its members include the churchwide officers, bishops representing a cross-section of synods, and up to 45 other people elected by the Churchwide Assembly, the release said.

Faith Lutheran Church to hold fall festival dinner

BAGLEY -- Faith Lutheran Church of Bagley will hold their annual Fall Festival Dinner at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the church, 32 Bagley Ave. NW. The dinner will include turkey with dressing, potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fresh lefse, buns, coleslaw, dessert, lemonade and coffee. Take out meals will be available. Along with the free-will offering meal, there will be a country store and a silent auction. This is a Thrivent Community Action Project fundraiser with proceeds going to benevolent giving, a release said.

Mount Zion presents ‘Life of Paul’ seminars

BEMIDJI -- Chuck Porta of Ram’s Horn Ministries in Eden Prairie will present his complete seminar on “The Life Of Paul,” at Mount Zion Church. The seminar will be presented in six two-hour sessions during the weekends of Oct. 25-26 and Nov. 1-2. The sessions will be held at 7 p.m. each Friday, and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. each Saturday.

Porta will give an in depth examination of the life, ministry, letters, and controversies concerning the Apostle Paul and his influence on the Church throughout the ages, a release said.

Anyone who is interested in learning more about early church history, the teachings of the Bible, or the gospel of Jesus Christ according to Paul, is invited to attend. A lunch will be provided each Saturday for $30, due at the first session. Register in advance by emailing your name and phone number to mtzionch@gmail.com , or calling (218) 751-8000 and leaving a message. Chuck Porta is a nationally-known evangelist and Bible teacher with over 40 years in the ministry, and formerly a pastor of Way of the Cross Church in Blaine. Mt. Zion Church is a non-denominational congregation meeting in the old elementary school building at 414 Lincoln Ave. SE.

UMC to host discussions on Israel, Palestine

BEMIDJI -- United Methodist Church, 924 Beltrami Ave, Bemidji, is holding free adult Sunday discussions about the Christian perspective on Israel and Palestine at 9 a.m. each Sunday, starting on Oct. 27. All are welcome.

Ladies Fall Luncheon set for Oct. 19

BEMIDJI -- A Ladies Fall Luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Assembly of God Missionary Fellowship Church, 1016 Clausen Ave. Tanya Pinkerman will be speaking. Tanya (Anderson) Pinkerman grew up in Bemidji and graduated from Bemidji High School and now lives in Lakeville with her husband John and their two children. She is the director of Kids Ministry at a church in Burnsville.

Christian Women's Luncheon

BEMIDJI -- A Christian Women's Luncheon will be held at 1 p.m on Monday, Oct. 21, at the Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE, front entrance.

Along with the meal, the program will feature the Annual Fall Fundraising Auction. The speaker will be Carlotta Rasmussen sharing her story: "A Broken Life Repurposed."

Cost of the meal and program is $12. To make reservations call Linda at (218) 444-4709 or Carolyn at (218) 751-4597. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Mokahum Ministry Center fundraising banquet

Mokahum Ministry Center will hold their annual fundraising banquet from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Evangelical Free Church, 115 Carr Lake Rd. SW.

The theme is “Moving from a Mission Field to a Mission Force,” with keynote speaker Martin Giese, president of Oak Hills Fellowship. There will be appetizers, dinner, special music, a silent auction and more, a release said. To make a reservation or for more information about sponsoring a table, email mokahumbanquet@gmail.com.

Calvary Lutheran to host holiday bazaar

BEMIDJI -- Calvary Lutheran will host their annual holiday bazaar from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE. There will be a wide variety of crafts and goodies available for purchase, a release said. For more information, contact Donna Olson at (218) 444-2639, or stop by or call Calvary's office at (218) 751-1893.

40 Days for Life Vigil

WALKER -- The Walker area’s 12th annual 40 Days for Life prayer vigil continues through Sunday, Nov. 3. This international pro-life campaign calls on people from many denominations to pray and fast for an end to abortion. The Walker vigil will take place in a unique prayer house at 615 Minnesota Ave., just west of Subway, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. during each of the 40 days. Area churches are asked to encourage their members to devote one hour of presence and prayers, one or two days a week, as their schedule may allow. To schedule a prayer hour online, go to 40daysforlife.com, click on the Walker campaign and fill in your information; or just stop in and sign up for a time slot. For more information, email 40dayswalker@gmail.com. Also as part of this year’s campaign, the pro-life movie “Unplanned” will be screened at the Walker Bay Theater at 7 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 31. There is no cost to attend.

First Lutheran to host lutefisk, meatball dinner

BEMIDJI -- The First Lutheran Church in Bemidji will host a lutefisk and meatball dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, at the church, 900 Bemidji Ave. The meal will consist of lutefisk, meatballs, gravy, potatoes, vegetables, rutabaga, coleslaw, lefse and pie. Cost of the meal is $17 for ages 12 and older, $7 for ages 6-11, and free for those 5 and under.

There will also be musical entertainment provided. Take-outs available for $17 for lutefisk/meatball meal or $15 for meatballs only, starting at 4:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the church office at (218) 444-5302 or news@flcbemidji.org.





